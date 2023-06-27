Scoop up Samsung's wonderful iPad rival Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 for $100 off





The Tab S6 Lite is ideal for those who want a compact tablet for reading, browsing the web, using social media apps, and some light productivity work.





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 4GB 64GB 10.4 inches LCD screen | Snapdragon 720G | MicroSD slot | S Pen | Headphone jack | 8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | 7,040mAh battery | 4 years of software support $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's a well-built tablet with a 10.4 inches screen, which is a great size for content consumption and gaming. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and offers plenty of performance for the average user. Granted, it doesn't have a high-end chipset, but there aren't enough use cases for tablets with desktop-level power.





Since the Tab S6 Lite is an Android slate, you can download any app that you want. The base model has 64GB of storage and even if you use it all up, there is also a microSD slot for storage expansion. Apple's iPad doesn't give you the same peace of mind.





The device also hasn't done away with the headphone jack, so you won't be forced to buy wireless earbuds. A stylus comes for free with the slate and you can use it for jotting down notes and doodling.





Another productivity-enhancing feature is the DeX mode which gives you a PC-like interface, enabling you to launch several windows simultaneously and drag and drop content easily.





The device packs a 7,040mAh battery and the battery life is excellent.





Best Buy has the Tab S6 Lite 2022 on sale for $249.99, which is $100 less than its usual price. Go for it if you want a reliable tablet with a bright screen, decent performance, long battery life, and free stylus, and don't want to spend $398 on the iPad 9 and Apple Pencil.







