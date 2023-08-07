Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Deals
Save big on the Garmin Forerunner 245 at Amazon right now
It’s great to do sports, but it’s even better to do sports and save money, right? If you’re on the lookout for your next (or first) smartwatch – or you just love sweet deals – don’t pass this one by, because there’s a lot to like right here.

There’s an Amazon offer that we just couldn’t keep away from you: a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Style with $137 off its regular price over at Amazon. That’s for the Black variant and it offers the greatest discount, but there are other options, too: the same smartwatch, but in Aqua, comes with a $130 price reduction; the White option will save you exactly $100 from the regular price.

All three of the aforementioned – Black, Aqua, White – are Music Style editions. Before we go on and spell out what that’s all about, let’s not forget that this Amazon discount offers non-Music editions of the Garmin Forerunner 245, as well. They’re in Berry and Slate Grey color options and while having a lower base price than their Music Style siblings, they both come with a $100 discount.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Style: $137 off for this champion!

Get this smooth and stylish Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Style while it's hot, and while it's discounted. If you've desired to go out for a run without your phone, but you simply can't function without music, this is the device for you. This wearable lets you store and play your favorite tunes, while keeping full record of your activity, wellness and workouts.
$137 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $230 on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Music Style

If you're on the look for something "bigger and badder", but you have your budget set, then look no further than the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro. Like the Forerunner 245, this Garmin superstar also comes as a Music Edition with the ability to store and play your workout playlists. The Fenix 6X Pro packs premium features for serious outdoor aficionados and off-road explorers. The discount over at Amazon is one that can't be ignored!
$230 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


So, back to the Garmin Music feature – as the name suggests, it’s all about providing you a way to enjoy music in a new way. Wearables of this kind from Garmin come with storage for music and the ability to play it to you via supported earbuds/headphones. This Forerunner 245 comes with the ability of storing around 500 of your favorite tunes, depending on the size of the files, of course. Playlists from Spotify are supported.

“Yes, but I have my phone on me all the time, it plays music just fine”, some of you might object. Music-ready smartwatches – like the Garmin Forerunner 245 we’re talking about here – give you the freedom to leave your phone back at home, if you choose to immerse yourself in a distraction-free workout. Or – that's a very reasonable choice as well – if you don’t want to risk your $2000 phone slipping out of wherever you’re keeping it while running.

Let’s have a very quick rundown of the Forerunner 245’s technical specifications: it’s 1.7 inches in diameter, weighs 1.36 ounces, 240 x 240 pixels resolution, 64GB memory storage capacity, comes with watchOS 1 out of the box, connectivity/communication features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. And, of course, a ton of fancy smartwatch features, health and wellness monitors, sensors, activity tracking features and much more.

According to Garmin, you’ll get up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.

