Save big on the Garmin Forerunner 245 at Amazon right now
It’s great to do sports, but it’s even better to do sports and save money, right? If you’re on the lookout for your next (or first) smartwatch – or you just love sweet deals – don’t pass this one by, because there’s a lot to like right here.
There’s an Amazon offer that we just couldn’t keep away from you: a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Style with $137 off its regular price over at Amazon. That’s for the Black variant and it offers the greatest discount, but there are other options, too: the same smartwatch, but in Aqua, comes with a $130 price reduction; the White option will save you exactly $100 from the regular price.
So, back to the Garmin Music feature – as the name suggests, it’s all about providing you a way to enjoy music in a new way. Wearables of this kind from Garmin come with storage for music and the ability to play it to you via supported earbuds/headphones. This Forerunner 245 comes with the ability of storing around 500 of your favorite tunes, depending on the size of the files, of course. Playlists from Spotify are supported.
Let’s have a very quick rundown of the Forerunner 245’s technical specifications: it’s 1.7 inches in diameter, weighs 1.36 ounces, 240 x 240 pixels resolution, 64GB memory storage capacity, comes with watchOS 1 out of the box, connectivity/communication features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. And, of course, a ton of fancy smartwatch features, health and wellness monitors, sensors, activity tracking features and much more.
All three of the aforementioned – Black, Aqua, White – are Music Style editions. Before we go on and spell out what that’s all about, let’s not forget that this Amazon discount offers non-Music editions of the Garmin Forerunner 245, as well. They’re in Berry and Slate Grey color options and while having a lower base price than their Music Style siblings, they both come with a $100 discount.
“Yes, but I have my phone on me all the time, it plays music just fine”, some of you might object. Music-ready smartwatches – like the Garmin Forerunner 245 we’re talking about here – give you the freedom to leave your phone back at home, if you choose to immerse yourself in a distraction-free workout. Or – that's a very reasonable choice as well – if you don’t want to risk your $2000 phone slipping out of wherever you’re keeping it while running.
According to Garmin, you’ll get up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.
