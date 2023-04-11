Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung’s phones and tablets will continue to be protected by McAfee
Security and privacy are the main buzzwords for every company that promises to provide them, usually for a high price. McAfee is one of the most iconic names that activates in the security field and after nine years of partnership with Samsung, the company announced an extension of that partnership that will probably go beyond the 10-year mark.

When purchasing the latest Samsung product, the last thing users want to think about is its security. Consumers should be able to enjoy what the internet has to offer, from banking to browsing social media, with the benefit of protections against potential risks online. Our almost decade-long partnership with Samsung extends our award-winning online protection to Samsung’s customers and advances our mission to empower consumers to live their lives online with confidence.”

Under the continuing partnership, Samsung smartphones such as the new Galaxy S23 series, as well as the Galaxy Book3 series, will come pre-installed with antivirus protection developed by McAfee. It’s pretty simple and totally not unheard of, especially in a world where security and privacy are so treasured by phone users.

Of course, in addition to smartphones, McAfee will also protect Samsung’s tablets and PCs. Protection against malware is more important than many phone users realize these days. Although the free availability of security solutions isn’t yet something that customers are taking into consideration when looking to buy a new phone, it’s worth checking out if you plan to spend a lot of money.

We’re not sure if McAfee announcement includes names like Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 just because they’re so popular in the United States, but we would expect other Samsung smartphones and tablets to benefit from the same level of security protection, not just the most expensive ones.

Until we get confirmation, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Book 3 series are the only ones that come with McAfee security solutions just about everywhere on the globe.

