Samsung’s next-level devices are here: incredible Z Fold 7, pristine Z Flip 7, and most advanced Galaxy Watch yet
The new Galaxy foldables have been refreshed and redesigned to meet the challenges of the modern smartphone world!
Samsung’s summer Unpacked event was actually packed with great news and pleasant surprises. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was reimagined, redesigned, and modernized.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 advanced the clamshell formula and made a leap forward. And the new Galaxy Watch 8 series has a BioActive sensor and AI assistant to truly help us better ourselves, and improve our lifestyle with timely alerts, smart suggestions, and advanced fitness tracking.
Galaxy Z Fold 7: The next-level foldable powerhouse
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 changes the game with a complete body redesign. Unfolded, it is now incredibly thin, measuring at 4.2 mm. When folded, it is 8.9 mm, barely thicker than a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
This is combined with bigger screens — the cover display is now 6.5 inches and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. Together with the overall thinner profile the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can feel like a “normal phone” with no downsides when folded.
Open it up, and you get to enjoy an all-new 8-inch screen. The hinge has been reinforced and redesigned, and a slightly thicker flexible glass makes sure that the crease down the middle is shallower than ever before.
But that’s barely the whole story. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 now has an upgraded 200 MP main camera sensor — the same one you’d find in the Galaxy S25 Ultra that launched earlier this year. And the new foldable is also powered by the extra-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched with One UI 8 and Android 16 out of the box, and you get to experience the improvements and upgrades of those systems before anyone else. It comes with a commitment for 7 years of OS and security updates, making it a long-term investment.
Samsung is celebrating the launch of the new Galaxy Z foldables with an enhanced trade-in program, offering up to $1,000 off on the retail price. Even without the trade-in, Samsung is still offering a free storage upgrade — now, you can grab a 512 GB model for the price of 256 GB and still score $300 in Samsung Store credit with your purchase!
Galaxy Z Flip 7: compact charm, reimagined to its limits
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 scored upgrades of its own. The FlexWindow cover screen is now an edge-to-edge panel that stretches to 4.1 inches, and the internal screen has grown from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. All the while, the Z Flip 7 weighs just about the same as the old Z Flip 6 and is only marginally bigger.
And that space was utilized, as Samsung upgraded the battery, too — up to 4,300 mAh now, from 4,000 mAh in the past.
It’s also powered by the Snapdraogn 8 Elite for Galaxy, and comes with the flagship Samsung features, such as ProVisual Engine, DeX, and the Gemini integrations with One UI 8 / Android 16.
Pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 now will get you an enhanced trade-in offer for up to $600 off. Even without trade-in — get a free upgrade to 512 GB and $150 Samsung Store credit upon purchase.
Galaxy Watch 8 series: smart health and AI assistance
The Galaxy Watch 8 series proudly offers AI integration for search and in-app assistance. Combined with the advanced health metrics from the hardware, the Galaxy Watch 8 can give you smart suggestions or warnings about lifestyle and health choices.
The new BioActive sensor can now measure vascular system load and offer up some solutions — change in diet, a specific workout goal. It can take it slow and then help you build up your habits at your own pace. There’s also an antioxidant level scanner to help you with measurements and suggestions on how to keep you healthy at cell level!
The new 8 series marks the return of the Galaxy Watch Classic shape. It comes with a rotating bezel and a Quick Action button on the side and more closely mimics a classic watch to accessorise your attire with. The Galaxy Watch 8 is a bit more sporty, but still sleek enough to match most casual fits.
Pre-order bonuses for Galaxy Watch 8 series — $200 off enhanced trade-in for Galaxy Watch 8, $250 for Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Combine in cart with Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 purchase to increase your savings!
