Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's roadmap means no Android 10 for its 2017 flagships

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 29, 2019, 1:37 PM
Samsung's roadmap means no Android 10 for its 2017 flagships
If you own one of the Samsung Galaxy S8 phones or the Galaxy Note 8, we have some bad news to pass along to you. Just the other day, we showed you an Android 10 update roadmap released by Samsung Israel and neither of these series were on it. This is not a total surprise as Samsung's handsets usually receive two major Android updates; both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 lines were released in 2017 with Android 7 Nougat pre-installed and were subsequently updated to Android 8 Oreo and Android 9 Pie. 

SamMobile reported last week that a Galaxy S8 owner was told by a Samsung customer service rep that the line was going to receive the latest version of Android, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all. Android 10 is part of the One UI 2.0 update for Samsung users and is currently in beta; a final version is expected to start rolling out at the beginning of next year.

So this means that Samsung's 2018 and 2019 flagships will be receiving Android 10 roughly four months after certain phones like the Pixel family and the Essential Phone received the new version of Android. It must be pointed out that the original Pixel was released half a year before the Galaxy S8 and has received three major updates (Android 7.1 Nougat to Android 8 Oreo, Oreo to Android 9 Pie and Pie to Android 10). However, Google has recently dropped support for the device.

Since Apple manufactures the hardware and develops the software for the iPhone, iOS doesn't suffer from the fragmentation problem that Android does. Google develops Android and while it does design the Pixel line, the majority of Android devices are produced by other manufacturers. While this has been a headache for Android users, it also allows them to have a wider selection of phones to choose from. One might even say that with all of these Android manufacturers competing against each other, it drives innovation in the industry.
$313.00 Samsung Galaxy S8 on Amazon
$499.00 Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on eBay
$314.95 Samsung Galaxy S8+ on Amazon

Related phones

9.1

Samsung Galaxy S8
10.0

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
9.4

Samsung Galaxy S8+
9.9

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-Black-Friday-2019-deals-discount-low-price-iPhone-iPad-Apple-Watch-AppleTV-AirPods
Apple Black Friday 2019 deals: Save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, AirPods
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.