Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21
Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP-P4300 can be used to charge a smartphone and a watch at the same time, unlike the EP-P1300, the second wireless charger that we expect Samsung to reveal this week.
The Wireless Charger EP-P1300 offers 9W fast wireless charging for Samsung smartphones, but only 7W for Apple iPhones. Judging by their features, the EP-P4300 should cost a bit more than the EP-P1300. We don't have confirmation that Samsung will introduce these on the same day as the Galaxy S21, but it would make perfect sense to reveal them around the same time.