Accessories Samsung

Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 13, 2021, 1:30 AM
Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21
We're just a couple of days away from Samsung's big Galaxy S21 reveal and we're still learning about other products that the South Korean company might announce around the same time. Although the Galaxy S21 is supposed to come with a charger in the retail package, Samsung is preparing not one, but two fast wireless chargers that might be introduced alongside its flagship.

Pictures of two Samsung wireless chargers have been leaked earlier today by Roland Quandt. The first one goes by model number EP-P4300 and offers 9W fast wireless charging on the phone pad and just 3.5W wireless charging on the smartwatch pad.

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP-P4300 can be used to charge a smartphone and a watch at the same time, unlike the EP-P1300, the second wireless charger that we expect Samsung to reveal this week.


The Wireless Charger EP-P1300 offers 9W fast wireless charging for Samsung smartphones, but only 7W for Apple iPhones. Judging by their features, the EP-P4300 should cost a bit more than the EP-P1300. We don't have confirmation that Samsung will introduce these on the same day as the Galaxy S21, but it would make perfect sense to reveal them around the same time.

