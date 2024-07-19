Samsung tears down its own Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to demo how the crease shrank





"When folded, the bold line along the side of the devices not only accentuates their sleek, linear form, but also facilitates easier opening, enhancing overall usability," waxes poetic Samsung.

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon

As if to prove their point and show the brilliant engineering that went into making the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Samsung took them apart and offered an exploded view of their innards.









While for the Z Fold 6 Samsung only mentions a new generation, brighter OLED display, slimmer hinge, and 60% larger vapor chamber, it definitely put more redesign effort in the Z Flip 6.





Not only is the Z Flip 6 the first phone in Samsung's Flip series with a vapor chamber of its own, but the display crease has been greatly reduced, too. The laminated display package includes a protective films layer that is now more durable and flexible, too.





This compensates for the 60% thicker UTG (ultra-thin tempered glass) top layer that makes the crease much less visible than before, and the proof is in our Z Flip 6 vs Z Flip 5 comparison pudding around the 1:25 mark.



