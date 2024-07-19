Samsung tears down its own Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to demo how the crease shrank
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have undergone some subtle and not so subtle design changes when compared to their predecessors. Samsung calls it a Floating Design that, when looked from the side, makes the foldables' display seem "floating" above their bodies.
"When folded, the bold line along the side of the devices not only accentuates their sleek, linear form, but also facilitates easier opening, enhancing overall usability," waxes poetic Samsung.
As if to prove their point and show the brilliant engineering that went into making the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Samsung took them apart and offered an exploded view of their innards.
While for the Z Fold 6 Samsung only mentions a new generation, brighter OLED display, slimmer hinge, and 60% larger vapor chamber, it definitely put more redesign effort in the Z Flip 6.
Not only is the Z Flip 6 the first phone in Samsung's Flip series with a vapor chamber of its own, but the display crease has been greatly reduced, too. The laminated display package includes a protective films layer that is now more durable and flexible, too.
This compensates for the 60% thicker UTG (ultra-thin tempered glass) top layer that makes the crease much less visible than before, and the proof is in our Z Flip 6 vs Z Flip 5 comparison pudding around the 1:25 mark.
