Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung is known for its tendency to release special limited-edition versions of its flagship devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, the most successful foldable to date, received no less than 5 limited-edition makeovers over the course of its production cycle.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, although just a couple of months old, have already been included in special bundles of their own. Most collaborations thus far have typically followed a similar formula.
Now it seems, this could finally change. Samsung has teased in a tweet an upcoming collaboration with none other that Maison Margiela, a French luxury fashion house, known for its revolutionary approach to haute couture.
Judging by the tweet, a “Maison Margiela” edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on the horizon. According a tweet by a prominent Samsung tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will unfortunately not be getting the same treatment.
It is highly likely that the special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available internationally - previously, Samsung had never bothered to tease a collaboration in advance and the company almost always stuck with brands that have clout mostly in the Korean market.
Maison Margiela is easily one of the most influential brands in fashion worldwide. An internationally-available special edition of the Flip, produced in collaboration between the fashion house and Samsung, will consolidate the status of the device as the premier fashion-forward smartphone.
Those familiar with the brand will know that the 11 (indicated by the fact that the number is circled) represents Maison Margiela’s accessories line. This means we can once again expect a bundle consisting of the standard Flip 4, along with a number of additional branded items.
Samsung partners up with another brand. The former supplies the default device, while the latter produces exclusive branded accessories. Then, everything is released in a special bundle. A nasty little detail is that the vast majority of these exclusive limited-edition products never make it out of South Korea.
A beautiful juxtaposition of state-of-the-art technology and haute couture. Samsung Galaxy and #MaisonMargiela. pic.twitter.com/ngO7a5lbqu— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 19, 2022
