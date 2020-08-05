Samsung takes on the AirPods Pro with the unique Buds Live, its first ANC earbuds

Sound, microphones, active noise cancellation (ANC)





The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be using Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting with your phones and tablets. Compatible smartphones are both iPhones running iOS 10 or higher and Android phones running on minimum 1.5 GB of RAM and Android 5.



As previously mentioned, the earbuds' charging case is Qi certified for wireless charging, so you can conveniently charge your Buds Live via the reverse wireless charging on your

The Buds Live are also IPX2 water-resistant, which means that they should survive contact with drops of water in certain conditions, but it definitely doesn't make them suitable for use in the rain. They'll be fine if you're sweating at the gym, but nothing more extreme than that.

On to their dimensions and weight. The earbuds are 16.5 (W) x 27.3 (H) x 14.9 (D) mm, weighing 5.6 grams. Their case is 50 (W) x 50.2 (H) x 27.8 (D) mm, weighing a comfortable 42.2 grams.





The Buds Live can be preordered right now for the price of $169.99 and will be available on August 6.





The sound on the Galaxy Buds Live is tuned by AKG. Samsung promises deep, live and spacious sound, the latter made possible thanks to a dedicated air vent on each earbud. Along with the 12mm speaker inside each earbud is also a bass duct, so bass is supposed to be deep and clean.Samsung says call quality via the Buds Live will be crisp, thanks to the three mics and a "voice pickup unit" on the Buds Live. The three mic system will work to reduce background noise and focus their signal on where the user's voice is coming from.The ANC on the Buds Live will reduce low-band background noise under 700Hz, such as noise from buses and trains, while still allowing for the user to hear important sounds like voices and announcements.If rocking a Samsung smartphone, users will be able to voice-activate Samsung's Bixby smart assistant, and ask it questions or give it commands entirely hands-free. Such commands can be to send a message to a contact, check the weather for you, play music and more.Customization options will be made available to Galaxy Buds Live users via the Galaxy Wearable app. Those are to include an equalizer, the option to turn ANC on and off and a user-customizable touch gesture.A new Buds Together feature will allow you to share a song with a friend by syncing your Buds with theirs. It will work with their Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds or Buds+, and essentially allow for you and them to enjoy the same songs together, for example on a bus ride.Game Mode is another feature, which will aim to improve audio latency. Thanks to its reduction of any audio delay, Game Mode can be particularly useful to streamers and gamers.Swift Pair, a third notable feature, will easily pair your Buds Live with a Windows 10 PC, and is meant to make the earbuds useful for work-related tasks, such as video calls.As for battery life, Samsung says that the earbuds can last up to 6 hours without the case, on a single charge, or up to 21 hours with the case, if ANC or Bixby Voice Wake are on. With ANC and Bixby both on, those estimates are down to 5.5 hours and 20 hours respectively. With ANC and Bixby off, the earbuds can last up to 8 hours on their own, and up to 29 hours if using their case for the occasional recharge.Those estimates were for playing music, but as for talk time, Samsung says that with ANC on, the earbuds can last up to 4.5 hours on their own and 17 hours with their case. With ANC off, those estimates are up to 5.5 hours and 19 hours of talk time respectively.