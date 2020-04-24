Samsung patents a tablet with an integrated stand
Samsung has filed a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and the patent schematics on it show that the stand is propping up the device, most likely for watching a video or other multimedia applications. Additionally, the tablet appears to have thick bezels and a curved edge with buttons on it - most likely, volume and power button.
The hinge is also connecting the tablet to the integrated stand, which could be removable or not. The stand could hopefully hold the tablet up in different angles, even though the images show the stand holding the tablet in around a 30-degree angle. Additionally, when closed, it shows a slight gap between the tablet and the stand. We don’t know how stable the stand shown on the photos will be and whether it will be comfortable for, let’s say, drawing on the tablet.
The tablet appears to have a front facing camera, while the side shows some slots and most likely a charging port. No other details are available to us at the moment. As we all know, patents don’t always see the light of the day and mass production, so it’s possible that Samsung will not produce the device, but there is no way to know for sure before an official announcement.