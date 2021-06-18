Samsung has patented a one of a kind foldable phone with a rotating camera







Why would this matter?

This design can be beneficial for a few reasons. First, it could allow the manufacturer to spend fewer resources on a front-facing camera system. However, we are not sure how much such a module costs, so we cannot say whether the production cost is lower.



The more obvious benefit here is for the end-user, and that is the equal quality in images from both the rear and front-facing shots. It looks to me that rotating cameras seem to go very well with foldables. On the other hand, I am not so sure about the durability, and folding phones weren’t sturdy in the first place.

