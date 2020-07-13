Samsung is Asia's favorite brand 9 years in a row
The South Korean giant is quoted as being a favorite due to its global resonance, broad portfolio and its product innovation, the latter seen most recently in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Z Flip folding smartphones.
While the launch of the Galaxy Fold wasn't perfect, and faced a delay in order to fix its display durability issues, it's noted by Campaign Asia as being equal to Apple's first iPhone announcement, which redefined the smartphone industry.
Benedict Gordon, Superunion Asia's chief executive is further quoted by Campaign Asia as saying the following, regarding Samsung's popularity with Asian consumers:
It's not difficult to see why Samsung would be winning the hearts of consumers for many years in a row, with the company's strong marketing, and a wide variety of products suitable for all types of consumers.
While the launch of the Galaxy Fold wasn't perfect, and faced a delay in order to fix its display durability issues, it's noted by Campaign Asia as being equal to Apple's first iPhone announcement, which redefined the smartphone industry.
Benedict Gordon, Superunion Asia's chief executive is further quoted by Campaign Asia as saying the following, regarding Samsung's popularity with Asian consumers:
“In the mobile category, if you look at brands like Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo they carry the tag of ‘brand China’. We have seen how damaging that can be in the context of US-China trade war, Samsung have managed to elevate above that—they feel and operate like a global brand."
It's not difficult to see why Samsung would be winning the hearts of consumers for many years in a row, with the company's strong marketing, and a wide variety of products suitable for all types of consumers.
From the recently-released Samsung Galaxy A71, which we found impressive for its budget price in our review, to the overkill powerhouse of a smartphone that is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung is also among the top smart accessories brands, with its Galaxy Watch series also offering a variety in designs, in order to appeal to all types of consumers.