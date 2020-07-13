Samsung is Asia's favorite brand 9 years in a row

Samsung Android

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jul 13, 2020, 2:16 AM
According to market research company Campaign Asia-Pacific (via SamMobile), Samsung Electronics was the top brand in both its research, and in Nielsen's Asia's Top 1000 Brands report each year since 2012.

In the past 9 years, the research in question, which is based on answers from over 8,000 surveyed people across 14 nations in Asia, has found Samsung to be the most beloved brand from all 1,000 choices, with the likes of Apple, LG and Google following behind.

The South Korean giant is quoted as being a favorite due to its global resonance, broad portfolio and its product innovation, the latter seen most recently in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Z Flip folding smartphones.

While the launch of the Galaxy Fold wasn't perfect, and faced a delay in order to fix its display durability issues, it's noted by Campaign Asia as being equal to Apple's first iPhone announcement, which redefined the smartphone industry.

Benedict Gordon, Superunion Asia's chief executive is further quoted by Campaign Asia as saying the following, regarding Samsung's popularity with Asian consumers:

“In the mobile category, if you look at brands like Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo they carry the tag of ‘brand China’. We have seen how damaging that can be in the context of US-China trade war, Samsung have managed to elevate above that—they feel and operate like a global brand."


It's not difficult to see why Samsung would be winning the hearts of consumers for many years in a row, with the company's strong marketing, and a wide variety of products suitable for all types of consumers.

From the recently-released Samsung Galaxy A71, which we found impressive for its budget price in our review, to the overkill powerhouse of a smartphone that is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung is also among the top smart accessories brands, with its Galaxy Watch series also offering a variety in designs, in order to appeal to all types of consumers.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold View Full specs
$1575 Samsung Galaxy Fold on
  • Display 7.3 inches
    2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1240 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1299 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

