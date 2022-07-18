Samsung has a new AI-powered photo editor app with lots of features

Just a few months after releasing the Expert RAW camera app for Galaxy devices, Samsung is back at it again with yet another interesting photography app available in the Galaxy Store





Dubbed Galaxy Enhance-X, the app is described as being a "one stop AI solution for all media enhancements" which analyzes your images for imperfections, enhances them, and upscales the image to a higher quality, all with the power of artificial intelligence.





At the moment, the app is capable of doing these features:







blur removal

reflections removal

resolution upscaling

detail sharpening

brightening a low-light image

HDR effect improvement

moire pattern removal





Surely, the app offers quite an intriguing roster of features and functionalities. Admittedly, we've seen most of those in multiple third-party apps, like Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop Express, but having a first-party solution is always great.





The best thing about the Galaxy Enhance-X app is that it's basically non-destructive to the original image - all edits and enhancements are applied to a copy of your image. As other Galaxy Store-exclusive apps, this one might not be available in some regions. It's also targeting Android 10 phones, making it unavailable for older devices.