Samsung donates tablets to schools, smartphones to people in quarantine

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 02, 2020, 5:09 AM
While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the global economy, tech giants continue to work on ways to help people in lockdowns or quarantine, providing medical supplies and donating millions of dollars to affected communities and governments.

Now, CNET reports that Samsung is pledging tech devices to quarantined coronavirus patients. The company is going to donate smartphones to patients in order to help them keep in touch with families and friends. Additionally, the South-Korea-based company is going to provide tablets to educational entities, which are struggling to supply tools to children to study from home or remotely.

Previously, Samsung said it has donated $29 million in funds and medical supplies, such as face masks, hand sanitizers and other related products, to local governments affected by COVID-19. To further combat the spread of the virus, Samsung, as well as other tech giants, are limiting business travels and ensuring employees work from home when applicable.

