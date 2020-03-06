Samsung wins the gold medal in the 5G smartphone race in 2019

Samsung LG OnePlus 5G

Iskra Petrova
Mar 06, 2020, 9:37 AM
As stated by a report by Counterpoint, Samsung claimed 74% of the 5G smartphone sales in the States last year. Although the demand for 5G-capable smartphones was lower than anticipated and represented 1% of total smartphone sales for 2019, Samsung was still able to win the gold in this area. 



It took 74% of the 5G smartphone market, while LG won the silver with 15% market share and OnePlus got 11%. Samsung’s most sold 5G phone was the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, its success is attributed by Counterpoint analysts to the heavy promotion by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile it received near the end of last year. The second 5G phone released by Samsung was the Samsung S10 5G.

LG’s only contender was the LG V50, as the only device from the company capable of 5G connection. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was the top seller for OnePlus.

Counterpoint expects that 2020 will show an increase in 5G-enabled smartphone demand. Analyst Maurice Klaehne states that strong offers and sales are expected by carriers for 2020, eventually increasing 5G adoption. The estimated growth would also be powered by the release of 5G iPhones later this year.

