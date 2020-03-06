Samsung wins the gold medal in the 5G smartphone race in 2019
It took 74% of the 5G smartphone market, while LG won the silver with 15% market share and OnePlus got 11%. Samsung’s most sold 5G phone was the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, its success is attributed by Counterpoint analysts to the heavy promotion by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile it received near the end of last year. The second 5G phone released by Samsung was the Samsung S10 5G.
LG’s only contender was the LG V50, as the only device from the company capable of 5G connection. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was the top seller for OnePlus.
Counterpoint expects that 2020 will show an increase in 5G-enabled smartphone demand. Analyst Maurice Klaehne states that strong offers and sales are expected by carriers for 2020, eventually increasing 5G adoption. The estimated growth would also be powered by the release of 5G iPhones later this year.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):