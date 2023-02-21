Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung continues push for foldable technology - expect tablets, laptops and monitors in the future

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung continues push for foldable technology - expect tablets, laptops and monitors in the future
Foldable technology has come a long way in the last couple of years. What first looked like little more than an expensive gimmick, is now one of the most unique form factors in mobile technology, with millions of users swearing by it.

That being said, we have yet to see the ‘foldable revolution’ that some in the tech community predicted when the original Samsung Galaxy Fold came out.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 with trade-in

The S23 Ultra is now officially in stores. Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit, and $100 instant credit from Samsung with the purchase. The phone starts at $199.99 with an eligible trade-in for AT&T or T-Mobile.
$1180 off (86%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $119.99

You can now get the Galaxy S23 Plus with up to $700 in trade-in discount from Samsung. Save even more if you go for T-Mobile or AT&T.
$1000 off (89%) Trade-in
$119 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 for free with trade-in (AT&T and T-Mobile), save on unlocked model too

Go with T-Mobile or AT&T right off the bat and you can pay nothing for a vanilla S23 with 256GB storage (with an eligible trade-in). Verizon's version starts at $59.99 with trade-in. Or pick an unlocked model and cough up $159.99 after trade-in credits.
$860 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$859 99
Buy at Samsung


Foldables still account for less than 1% of all smartphone sales and there is still much to be desired from such devices. But Samsung is determined to make foldables truly mainstream - a vision that ostensibly extends to more than just smartphones.

According to an article originally published by GDNet Korea, and subsequently covered by Sammobile, Samsung is determined to use foldable technology in a wide range of devices. This includes tablets, laptops and even PC monitors.

While there are a couple of foldable laptop / tablet hybrids out there, none of them are truly viable alternatives to the more mundane devices of the past, especially given their ostentatious price tag.

The Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Gen 2, for example, starts at $2499. For that much money you could buy a high-end tablet and still be left with some cash to spare for a tablet.

This, coupled with the fact that durability continues to be a major concern, has prevented foldables from reaching their full potential. For now, that is. Samsung is the one that paved the way for foldables in the first place - perhaps it has what it takes to bring the technology to the next level.

By the looks of it, the Korean tech giant will surely try its best. According to most rumors, Samsung will be releasing its first tablet / laptop hybrid alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 sooner rather than later. The device, rumored to be dubbed the Galaxy Tab Fold, will likely be the first of many. It is only a matter of time to see where this will go.

Popular stories

T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
Samsung responds to mounting complaints about Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect
Samsung responds to mounting complaints about Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Amazon has Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 on sale at an unbeatable price
Amazon has Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 on sale at an unbeatable price
Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung continues push for foldable technology - expect tablets, laptops and monitors in the future
Samsung continues push for foldable technology - expect tablets, laptops and monitors in the future
Apple AirPods 2 even more affordable thanks to this Amazon discount
Apple AirPods 2 even more affordable thanks to this Amazon discount
Nothing Phone (1) officially gets Nothing OS 1.5 and stable Android 13
Nothing Phone (1) officially gets Nothing OS 1.5 and stable Android 13
Sony's latest mid-range headphones come with great sound, excellent battery life, and killer prices
Sony's latest mid-range headphones come with great sound, excellent battery life, and killer prices
Biden becomes the first U.S. president to uphold an ITC exclusion order against Apple
Biden becomes the first U.S. president to uphold an ITC exclusion order against Apple
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature 8GB of RAM
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature 8GB of RAM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless