Samsung Amazon

Samsung is looking into its own cloud service, likely to ditch its current provider, Amazon Web Services

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 18, 2020, 5:05 PM
Samsung is looking into its own cloud service, likely to ditch its current provider, Amazon Web Services
Samsung has decided upon self-reliance and is trying to substitute its cloud service provider. Samsung’s cloud currently relies 60% on Amazon Web Services, reports SamMobile, while the remaining 40% is outsourced to other providers. The cloud platform supports its smartphones, IoT devices and other products.

Basically, Samsung is planning to first conduct several tests, bringing its cloud infrastructure to some of its departments in order to slowly limit its dependence on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and eventually stop using it altogether.

So, why has Samsung decided to do this? First of all, of course, there are cost-related reasons. According to SamMobile, the company has been paying hundreds of millions of dollars every year for the service. Last year, more than $483 million, for Samsung Electronics alone, was paid to AWS. Additionally, as the number of users grows, the company has to pay even more for cloud computing solutions. If Samsung would rely on its own cloud, reportedly this could save a lot of money for the company.

Secondly, there is the reason for security. The South-Korean-based firm wants to maintain its cloud by itself and thus ensure a secure environment, dependent on Samsung’s own efforts. However, it is not clear which organization will support Samsung’s cloud yet. It’s said that the company may choose Joyent, a cloud service that Samsung bought in 2016, as Amazon Web Services’ replacement.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless