Samsung is looking into its own cloud service, likely to ditch its current provider, Amazon Web Services
So, why has Samsung decided to do this? First of all, of course, there are cost-related reasons. According to SamMobile, the company has been paying hundreds of millions of dollars every year for the service. Last year, more than $483 million, for Samsung Electronics alone, was paid to AWS. Additionally, as the number of users grows, the company has to pay even more for cloud computing solutions. If Samsung would rely on its own cloud, reportedly this could save a lot of money for the company.
Secondly, there is the reason for security. The South-Korean-based firm wants to maintain its cloud by itself and thus ensure a secure environment, dependent on Samsung’s own efforts. However, it is not clear which organization will support Samsung’s cloud yet. It’s said that the company may choose Joyent, a cloud service that Samsung bought in 2016, as Amazon Web Services’ replacement.