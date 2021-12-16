Samsung and IBM are working on a tech that could help smartphone batteries last a week

Samsung and IBM are working on a tech that could help smartphone batteries last a week4
Most modern chips (like the Snapdragon inside your Android phone, or the A15 bionic inside your iPhone) are based on lateral-transport field-effect transistors (finFET). Without delving deep into electronics, this means that the transistors inside the chips are arraigned on a wafer-like flat surface - the signal travels back and forth in a 2D manner (so to speak).
As a result, the new design can be optimized in two different ways - either by going for efficiency - where the performance would be more or less on par with modern ARM architectures like the aforementioned Snapdragon and Bionic chipsets. However, due to the increased efficiency, this approach would yield up to an 85% increase in battery life - practically solving the charging conundrum in modern smartphone technology.
The other approach would be to increase the performance of the chip, matching the energy consumption of the modern flat designs. Going this route would grant a 100% increase in performance, compared to modern FET alternatives.
Of course, we’re talking about early lab prototypes but tech experts from IBM say that this new design has the potential for “scaling beyond nanosheet.” What this means is that going from a simple prototype to mass-produced consumer chips shouldn’t be that hard.
The potential applications of this new transistor design are endless - who doesn’t need efficiency and increased performance? Apart from allowing smartphone batteries to last for up to a whole week, the VTFET design could cut the energy used to mine crypto, and given the hype around blockchain technology, this could be huge.
Another field that would massively benefit the new designs is IoT - allowing for even tinier devices that could run for months. IBM and Samsung also emphasize that this new breakthrough could also extend Moore’s law (stating that transistor count doubles every couple of years), which has been put on hold (or at least slowed down significantly) in modern chips.
Again, this idea is very similar to vertical NAND flash memory modules, where memory cells are stacked on top of each other (thus allowing for greater size and cheaper price per GB of storage). The new VTFET design also aligns with IBM’s effort to reduce the footprint of transistors and chips in general - the company showcased its 2nm node technology back in May. This 2nm manufacturing process allows to pack up to 50 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail.
We’re still a long way from seeing this design in consumer electronics but the future looks bright.
