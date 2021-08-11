Watch this Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 event announcement recap in just 5 minutes

Watch this Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 event announcement recap in just 5 minutes0
Samsung Unpacked 2021 has just finished and we got a handful of new devices, but two among them really stand out: the new Samsung foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that looks like a thicker than usual phone that unfolds into a tablet sized device, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a clamshell not unlike the Moto Razr in the past.
Both phones are now tougher than ever, with IPX8 water protection rating and a new Armor Aluminum frame (the name sounds really cool). The Z Fold 3 brings a slew of new UI tricks for far better multitasking and use of the screen, and you can now finally use apps like Instagram on the full screen. The Z Flip 3 has a more refined design, 120Hz screen and a top-tier chip, but most importantly, it does all of that at a much more reasonable price of $999.
