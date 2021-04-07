Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Sony

Samsung is on the way to challenge Sony in the smartphone camera sensor market

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Apr 07, 2021, 2:11 AM
Samsung is on the way to challenge Sony in the smartphone camera sensor market
Some of you may probably know already, but Sony has been a well-known leader in the smartphone camera sensor market, with Samsung usually holding below 20% of the market share. Now, however, a new research report shows that Samsung’s smartphone cameras have started to eat up from Sony’s market share.

Sony’s smartphone camera sensor market share used to be 50%, while Samsung’s was under 20%, but now this is changing


According to SamMobile and research from Strategy Analytics, Samsung’s revenue market share for 2020 amounted to 29%, which resulted in Sony’s going down to 46%. Samsung LSI is the branch responsible for the ISOCELL camera sensors the company is producing, and it is slowly gaining momentum.

In fact, Samsung’s 64MP and 108MP camera sensors ended up being quite popular with smartphone manufacturers, and on top of that, the South-Korea-based company even fulfilled some orders that Sony passed on.

Sony has counted on Huawei for shipping more phones, but as most of you already know, Huawei’s popularity is going down in the US and European markets due to the American ban. On the other hand, Samsung supplied camera sensors to phone vendors such as Motorola, OPPO, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi, thus gaining more market share.


Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor and the rumored 200MP or more camera sensor are assuring Samsung has enough gear to fight Sony for that sweet market share.

