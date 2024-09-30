Samsung S24 FE teardown reveals welcome changes under the hood





Samsung bragged that it has managed to fit not only a much bigger battery compared to its predecessor, but also a greatly enlarged vapor cooling chamber that will make the phone stay cooler under pressure and usher in higher performance.





Galaxy S24 FE: Pre-order and save up to $400 with trade-in Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE are now open, and you can save up to $400 with eligible trade-ins. An additional 50% off is available when you bundle the handset with the Galaxy Buds FE. During the pre-order period, you get 3X Samsung Rewards points. The smartphone is currently out of stock in unlocked condition. $400 off (62%) Trade-in $249 99 $649 99 Pre-order at Samsung





The PBK teardown of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE reveals a device with modular internal architecture that is very easy to repair once the thin glass backplate is heated and unglued from the frame.









The teardown master from PBK reveals a neatly arranged S24 FE with significant changes under the hood indeed. They give Samsung's newest handset a repairability score of the whopping 8.5/10, a strikingly good result in this day and age.





Above all, however, the teardown confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 's vapor cooling chamber seems indeed larger than the one that prevented its predecessor from throttling, heat-ups and decreased performance.









Granted, the vapor chamber is only 10% larger than the one in the S23 FE, but every little bit counts when it comes to the Exynos 2400 chipset. After all, history has shown that Samsung's homebrew processors are a bit capricious when it comes to performance and are prone to overheating or throttling under pressure.





Those tendencies usually result in diminished performance and a hit on the battery life that would've negated its significant capacity increase compared to the S24 FE's predecessor. The new Fan Edition phone from Samsung now comes with a 4,700 mAh (17.72Wh) of typical battery capacity.





This is actually the largest battery that Samsung has ever placed on a FE series phone, too, all without compromising the phone's design, dimensions, or resulting weight. The phone starts from just $650 and can be preordered with a lot of sweet Galaxy S24 FE deals to be had.