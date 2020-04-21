Samsung Internet Browser suffers a custom tab hijacking bug

The Samsung Internet Browser, which has more than 1 million downloads, is getting more popular with its useful customizable menu and extensions, ad blocking, video assistant, Dark Mode and anti-tracking, and is starting to rival Google’s famous Chrome browser on Android phones. However, SamMobile now reports
the app is experiencing some issues.
Reportedly, the browser has an unfortunate bug on some devices. Apparently, on some Galaxy phones, the app is hijacking custom tabs, such are, for example, browser windows inside social media apps like Twitter and Facebook. The behavior is observed even when the app is not selected as the device’s default browser app.
Additionally, the same issue happens when a link is highlighted and it affects some Galaxy S20
phones. At the moment, device owners of Samsung Galaxy S20 phones have reported issues with this browser-hijacking behavior. The reason for the bug is unknown.
Recently, we reported on Samsung Internet Browser getting new enhancements
and privacy-related features in its beta, such as support for the DuckDuckGo search engine and customizable menu where you can put shortcuts to actions like Share or activation of Secret Mode (Samsung’s incognito mode).
