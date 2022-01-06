Samsung Home Hub: A tablet or a remote control? Why not both?0
But Samsung's not just a juggernaut on the phone market, but the maker of what is arguably the iPad's only competition – the Galaxy Tab S-series of tablets.
"Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Home Hub, a new way to manage home appliances with an innovative, tablet-style touchscreen device that provides instant access to customized and connected home services. The Samsung Home Hub offers improved connectivity with a range of smart home appliances, and uses AI and SmartThings to understand users’ needs and automatically provide the right solutions. In doing so, it helps users streamline their chores and responsibilities on a shared device that everyone in the home can access."
With that, along with Samsung's SmartThings services, the company's Home Hub device can be used for both controlling your home smart appliances, and as a normal Android tablet when needed. As an example, Samsung gives the common scenario of looking up a recipe. And in the image provided (shown below) we can clearly see a traditional Android navigation bar.
On the topic of cooking, a specialized SmartThings Cooking service on the device will help users search for, plan, purchase and prepare meals with Family Hub, that being Samsung's smart fridge with built-in Alexa. So for extra futuristic family homes, the new Home Hub could be quite an appealing little tablet to add to the mix of smart devices, and to rule them all.
Samsung's Home Hub will be available globally, but we're yet to know its price and exact release date. Stay tuned!