Samsung Health may be getting two helpful medication-related features in a future update
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Health might be getting some notable improvements in the near future. Code discovered by the folks at Android Authority suggests that the app will be getting medicine scanning and drug-allergy interaction in a future update.
Samsung Health is Samsung's platform for health and fitness monitoring, which powers the health-tracking features of Galaxy Watches and soon, the Galaxy Ring. The new features were discovered hidden in the code for the app, which means they're currently in development and not officially available yet.
The first one will allow you to scan your medication and add its information automatically. Probably, data like the name of the medication, the mg dose (strength), and whether it's a tablet or a capsule will be able to be added automatically.
In 2023, Samsung announced medication tracking for Health. Basically, it helps you track your medications and provides tips about them, as well as general descriptions and possible side effects from the medication added.
The second feature that's currently in the works is drug-allergy interactions. You will be able to select from some common allergies or add your own and Samsung Health may be informing you whether a drug can cause you an allergic reaction.
Image Source - Android Authority
The way this warning will work is similar to how drug-to-drug interactions show up.
