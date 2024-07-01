Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung Health may be getting two helpful medication-related features in a future update

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Health may be getting two helpful medication-related features in a future update
Samsung Health might be getting some notable improvements in the near future. Code discovered by the folks at Android Authority suggests that the app will be getting medicine scanning and drug-allergy interaction in a future update.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung

Samsung Health is Samsung's platform for health and fitness monitoring, which powers the health-tracking features of Galaxy Watches and soon, the Galaxy Ring. The new features were discovered hidden in the code for the app, which means they're currently in development and not officially available yet.

The first one will allow you to scan your medication and add its information automatically. Probably, data like the name of the medication, the mg dose (strength), and whether it's a tablet or a capsule will be able to be added automatically.


In 2023, Samsung announced medication tracking for Health. Basically, it helps you track your medications and provides tips about them, as well as general descriptions and possible side effects from the medication added.

The second feature that's currently in the works is drug-allergy interactions. You will be able to select from some common allergies or add your own and Samsung Health may be informing you whether a drug can cause you an allergic reaction.


The way this warning will work is similar to how drug-to-drug interactions show up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2

Latest News

Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless