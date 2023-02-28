Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $350 off is a steal of a deal but act fast





We are constantly hopping between devices these days but sometimes, especially when you are out and about, you have room for just one device. In those scenarios, a tablet is your best friend, but good tablets tend to be costly.





If you don't want to spend close to $1,000 on a new slate, you should grab this limited-time Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deal.





The slate has a gorgeous 12.4 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky smooth animations. The rear and front cameras are pretty impressive for a tablet.





The device has a gigantic 10,090mAh battery so it won't die in the middle of the day. 45W fast charging means that it can be replenished quickly.





Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ | microSD slot | 13MP + 5MP rear cameras | 8MP front facing camera | 10,090mAh battery | S Pen | Under display fingerprint reader $499 99 $849 99 Expired





It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and though it's an old chip, it's adequately performant and fast enough for usual tablet tasks like web browsing, media consumption, reading, and gaming. In fact, it's also great for moderate productivity work and multitasking.





The chip is mated with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and there is even a microSD slot for expanding storage, which is not something you get with Apple's iPads.





Samsung is also more generous than Apple when it comes to accessories, and bundles the S Pen for free. You can use the stylus for sketching, signing documents, and quick notes.





The Tab S7 Plus is also eligible for the new Android 12L OS which brings new multitasking features and gestures.





The base Tab S7 Plus costs $849.99 but you can get it for $499.99 at the moment. That's a discount of $350. It goes without saying that this is an awesome deal and Best Buy knows there will be many takers. That's why there is a time limit on the deal and it will expire in around 8 hours. Order one right away!