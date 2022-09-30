 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android 12 update rolling out in Europe - PhoneArena
Europeans who own Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 tablet are the first to experience Android 12. The update is now making its way to several countries in the region, but it will be much longer until a new version of the OS, Android 13 will become available for Galaxy Tab A8 users.

The update spotted by the folks at SamMobile is said to be available these countries at the moment, but with more to be added in the coming days: Austria, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK.

If you’re a proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, then you should be looking for the new firmware version X205XXU1BVI6, which should upgrade your tablet’s software to Android 12. Additionally, the One UI 4 will be added too, along with a new security patch, possibly September 2022 (yet to be confirmed).

It’s important to mention that the report only mentions the LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 as being eligible for the Android 12 update, but it makes perfect sense for the Wi-Fi only model to follow soon.

Introduced about one year ago, the Galaxy Tab A8 is one of Samsung’s affordable tablets. Uncommon for Samsung’s lineup of tablets is the fact that it comes equipped with a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset. Other than that, specs are pretty standard for a budget-friendly slate.

Just to recap, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a large 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with FHD resolution, an 8-megapixel main camera, 2/3/4GB RAM and 32/64/128GB storage (upgradable via microSD). Also, the tablet rocks a 5-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 7,000 mAh battery with fast charging 15W.

Typically, the Galaxy Tab A8 sells for less than €250/$250, although you might find it much cheaper one year after its market debut.
