Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked event date tipped with S25 Slim in tow

January 31





Earlier in the year, Samsung moved the S24 line Unpacked event from February to January for the first time, and it will seemingly establish a tradition with the 2025 Unpacked event that is likely to witness the reveal of a Galaxy S25 Ultra with more rounded corners , an S25+, and the smaller S25.





The report claims that the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event is supposed to be held on January 23, but the sources could very well mean local Korean time, as the 23rd is Thursday, while Samsung usually holds its unveiling keynotes on Wednesdays with release the second Friday from then.





Since San Francisco is in a time zone that is 17 hours behind Seoul, any local Unpacked event held after the very early morning will already be January 23 in Seoul, so Samsung's universal order of Wednesday's unveiling may not have undergone any changes.





This year, Samsung announced the S24 on Wednesday, January 17, but released it almost two weeks after, on January 31. Following the same logic, the Galaxy S25 release date should fall on February 7, which is quite a stretch from the potential January 5 preorder reservations start, so we'd wager to guess that the S25 release date will fall on Friday, January 31, 2025, too.





Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim release date to expect





That's all fine and dandy, as it is nothing out of the ordinary for Samsung to hold an Unpacked event in January. Perhaps the most striking revelation in the report, however, is that, besides the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, Samsung is also nearly ready with the fourth member of the family. The so-called Galaxy S25 Slim will allegedly also be present at the event, even though Samsung may release it at a later date, some time in Q2.



This puppy is supposed to sport the thinnest body on a Galaxy phone in recent memory, even though 6mm thickness reportedly proved impossible for both Samsung and Apple, and is also supposed to come with an "Ultra" camera. Whether that would be the 200MP main sensor Samsung is currently using in the S24 Ultra and Z Fold Special Edition, then in the S25 Ultra, remains to be seen.





If so, however, the S25 Slim is shaping up to be a sight to behold, and not only for its intriguing design. While the exact naming scheme of Samsung's thinnest handset for 2025 is still up in the air, it carries a model number SM-S937U, or that of a fourth member added to the Galaxy S25 trio, that has been identified in a regulatory database. This gives some food for thought on the eventual purpose of another phone in the series that is not the Galaxy S25 , S25+, or S25 Ultra.





