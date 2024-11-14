Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked event date tipped with S25 Slim in tow
Samsung may be gearing up to start the Galaxy S25 series early preorder reservations on January 5, but the Unpacked announcement event could be held in the January 22-23 timeframe.
Local Korean media is reporting a tip from anonymous sources that the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event date is set for the second half of January, and San Francisco is the prime candidate for the big unveiling bash.
Since the Galaxy S24 FE was just released, it's logical to deduce that the fourth headset in the S25 series would be Samsung's rumored answer to the Apple iPhone 17 Air. Thus, we can expect a slimmer and more elegant build but relatively weaker specs than the rest of the pack.
The S25 Slim release is set for Q2 2025, too, or a full quarter before the iPhone 17 Air, so that Samsung can gauge its acceptance. It could, however, be powered by Qualcomm's highest-end Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) chipset, and purportedly have a better camera than the iPhone Air, so the market acceptance of Samsung's 2025 strike of elegance may only hinge on its starting price.
Samsung Galaxy S25 release date to expect
- January 31
Earlier in the year, Samsung moved the S24 line Unpacked event from February to January for the first time, and it will seemingly establish a tradition with the 2025 Unpacked event that is likely to witness the reveal of a Galaxy S25 Ultra with more rounded corners, an S25+, and the smaller S25.
Video credit – Technizo
The report claims that the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event is supposed to be held on January 23, but the sources could very well mean local Korean time, as the 23rd is Thursday, while Samsung usually holds its unveiling keynotes on Wednesdays with release the second Friday from then.
Since San Francisco is in a time zone that is 17 hours behind Seoul, any local Unpacked event held after the very early morning will already be January 23 in Seoul, so Samsung's universal order of Wednesday's unveiling may not have undergone any changes.
This year, Samsung announced the S24 on Wednesday, January 17, but released it almost two weeks after, on January 31. Following the same logic, the Galaxy S25 release date should fall on February 7, which is quite a stretch from the potential January 5 preorder reservations start, so we'd wager to guess that the S25 release date will fall on Friday, January 31, 2025, too.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim release date to expect
That's all fine and dandy, as it is nothing out of the ordinary for Samsung to hold an Unpacked event in January. Perhaps the most striking revelation in the report, however, is that, besides the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, Samsung is also nearly ready with the fourth member of the family. The so-called Galaxy S25 Slim will allegedly also be present at the event, even though Samsung may release it at a later date, some time in Q2.
This puppy is supposed to sport the thinnest body on a Galaxy phone in recent memory, even though 6mm thickness reportedly proved impossible for both Samsung and Apple, and is also supposed to come with an "Ultra" camera. Whether that would be the 200MP main sensor Samsung is currently using in the S24 Ultra and Z Fold Special Edition, then in the S25 Ultra, remains to be seen.
If so, however, the S25 Slim is shaping up to be a sight to behold, and not only for its intriguing design. While the exact naming scheme of Samsung's thinnest handset for 2025 is still up in the air, it carries a model number SM-S937U, or that of a fourth member added to the Galaxy S25 trio, that has been identified in a regulatory database. This gives some food for thought on the eventual purpose of another phone in the series that is not the Galaxy S25, S25+, or S25 Ultra.
Fourth S25 model number might be of the Slim edition. | Image credit – Smartpix
The "U" notation in the end also indicates that this phone will be making its way stateside, so it is not some obscure regional model made for local carriers, but actually a full-fledged member of the S25 family.
The iPhone Air is said to be more expensive than even the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so Samsung may have a winner on its hands with the S25 Slim.
