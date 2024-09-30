Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics





The Galaxy S25 Ultra , S25+, and S25 may actually already be at the design validation stage the manufacturer tests is the devices meet all requirements when they are assembled with tools and components for mass production.





One of the telltale signs for the latter is when the first cases from eager makers appear. Based on leaked or supplied schematics as well as insider design and dimensions info, those cases are usually a harbinger of what's to come with the design of the handset itself.





Galaxy S25 Ultra , whose transparent silicone case now tells us some welcome news about Samsung's 2025 flagship handset. Unearthed from the vast prairies of the Chinese tech blogosphere on Weibo, the case suggests that the First in line is the, whose transparent silicone case now tells us some welcome news about Samsung's 2025 flagship handset. Unearthed from the vast prairies of the Chinese tech blogosphere on Weibo, the case suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will finally come with rounded corners.





S25 Ultra case pic.twitter.com/y6jiIDgcpb — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2024



This move by Samsung will be a godsend for the S25 Ultra ergonomics, as users have been complaining about the edgy corners of its predecessors that made them uncomfortable to hold and carry around.





In addition, the S Pen silo seems to be right next to the bottom right rounded corner, and that particular placement should make it quicker and easier to draw out the stylus for a quick note or sketch.





Galaxy S25 Ultra in January with a lot of AI features under the hood stemming from the use of Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset that is now edging out even the mighty Samsung is expected to announce thein January with a lot of AI features under the hood stemming from the use of Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset that is now edging out even the mighty Apple A18 Pro





The S25 series, however, won't feature any drastic overhaul in the design department, so any little bit in terms of improved ergonomics of the huge Ultra slab will help.











