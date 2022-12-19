Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favour of a 12MP one
One of the highlights of next year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely going to be the camera module. Samsung’s gargantuan smartphone is set to receive a very impressive 200MP main camera. However, changes in megapixel count are expected both on the front and on the back of the device.

According to a report by Galaxy Club (which has since been covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article) the entire Galaxy S23 family is going to feature identical selfie cameras. In effect, this means that the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40MP front-facing camera is going to be ditched in favor of a 12MP one.

In the tech community, numbers are (almost) everything and the notion “less is sometimes more” is, generally, seldom embraced. Spec sheets are one of the first things enthusiasts look up when it comes to a new smartphone release - especially, when the latter happens to be a flagship from a prominent tech giant.

The S Ultra series is currently Samsung’s top-of-the-line non-foldable smartphone. Given its status as an ultra-premium flagship that competes in the most expensive price range, Samsung makes little to no compromises with the spec sheet.

Under most circumstances, this is a good thing. But when Samsung decides to play the megapixel count game and puts a 40MP sensor on the front of a smartphone, things can get a little ugly - quite literally.

Unfortunately, people are not perpetually under the effects of face filters in real life and most (if not all) have imperfections and blemishes of some kind. Hence, putting a sensor that can pick up even the most undetectable of flaws on one’s face is not necessarily a great idea.

A 12MP selfie camera will still produce crisp shots, without inducing body dysphoria because of otherwise overlooked skin concerns. After all - who needs to see their pimples in 4K?
Story Timeline
34 stories
19 Dec, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one
30 Nov, 2022
Concrete jungle-ready Gorilla Glass Victus 2 announced just in time for Galaxy S23
28 Nov, 2022
Samsung is now expected to hold its Galaxy S23 Unpacked event in 'early February'
14 Nov, 2022
At least one (new) camera will be standard across the Galaxy S23 lineup - Korean outlet
12 Nov, 2022
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample shows how it stacks up against Pixel 7 Pro
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus 11 launch event scheduled for February 7th
OnePlus 11 launch event scheduled for February 7th
Buy yourself a gift; grab a discounted Galaxy S21 Ultra or a Galaxy S20+ right now
Buy yourself a gift; grab a discounted Galaxy S21 Ultra or a Galaxy S20+ right now
Galaxy XCover: Take a ride down memory lane with Samsung’s rugged phones
Galaxy XCover: Take a ride down memory lane with Samsung’s rugged phones
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 nosedive to as low as $585 in refurb deal
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 nosedive to as low as $585 in refurb deal
The Shape of Power: promotional image of the OnePlus 11 leaks
The Shape of Power: promotional image of the OnePlus 11 leaks

Popular stories

Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless