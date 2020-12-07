iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android Wearables

Samsung Galaxy S21 won't support older Gear wearables

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 07, 2020, 10:26 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21 won't support older Gear wearables
No matter how attached we feel to some of the gadgets we're using, there comes a time when we're forced to switch to new ones. Those who happen to still own an older Gear wearable and consider buying a Galaxy S21 or another 2021 Samsung smartphone, will have to switch to a newer smartwatch or fitness tracker.

Apparently, Samsung informed some of its customers that all the smartphones launched by the company in 2021 will not support older Gear wearables. So, even if you don't plan on getting Samsung's upcoming flagship, you still won't be able to use your older Gear wearable if you're buying any other 2021 Samsung smartphone.

Fortunately, not all Gear wearables will be incompatible with 2021 Samsung smartphones. The South Korean company put out a list that contains the following smartwatches and fitness trackers that will no longer be supported by Samsung smartphones launched in 2021:

  • Samsung Galaxy Gear
  • Samsung Gear 2
  • Samsung Gear 2 Neo
  • Samsung Gear S
  • Samsung Gear Fit

The information above was provided by Samsung via a notification delivered to Galaxy owners using the Members app, GalaxyClub reports. We don't have the official numbers, so we're not sure how many people will be affected by this change, but if you're one of them, you'll have to keep using your current handset or buy a new wearable device if you plan to get a 2021 Samsung phone.

