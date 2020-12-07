Samsung Galaxy S21 won't support older Gear wearables
Fortunately, not all Gear wearables will be incompatible with 2021 Samsung smartphones. The South Korean company put out a list that contains the following smartwatches and fitness trackers that will no longer be supported by Samsung smartphones launched in 2021:
- Samsung Galaxy Gear
- Samsung Gear 2
- Samsung Gear 2 Neo
- Samsung Gear S
- Samsung Gear Fit
The information above was provided by Samsung via a notification delivered to Galaxy owners using the Members app, GalaxyClub reports. We don't have the official numbers, so we're not sure how many people will be affected by this change, but if you're one of them, you'll have to keep using your current handset or buy a new wearable device if you plan to get a 2021 Samsung phone.