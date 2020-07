Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ are massively discounted on eBay

Until Samsung introduces the Galaxy S30 (or whatever name it will use for its next flagship), the Galaxy S20 remains fairly expensive for those who don't want to cave in and sign for long-term contracts.These days, you would have to pay around $1,000 for a brand new Galaxy S20 , more if you want the Galaxy S20+ . One option to pay less for a flagship would be to take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offers or buy a refurbished unit. Also, many retailers offer deals on both the Galaxy S20 and S20+ devices, although they come with various downsides.The deal we're going to talk about has only a few cons that we'll highlight first. There's one eBay seller that offers the Galaxy S20 for $630 , while the Galaxy S20+ can be had for just $650 . The problem is these are dual-SIM international version, so they'll only work on GSM networks used by carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.Also, the warranty is unlikely to be valid in the US since these are international versions. On the bright side, you'll pay a lot less for a Samsung flagship launched this year and you'll get an unlocked phone that you can use on any supported carrier in the US.