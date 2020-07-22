Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ are massively discounted on eBay
The deal we're going to talk about has only a few cons that we'll highlight first. There's one eBay seller that offers the Galaxy S20 for $630, while the Galaxy S20+ can be had for just $650. The problem is these are dual-SIM international version, so they'll only work on GSM networks used by carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
Also, the warranty is unlikely to be valid in the US since these are international versions. On the bright side, you'll pay a lot less for a Samsung flagship launched this year and you'll get an unlocked phone that you can use on any supported carrier in the US.