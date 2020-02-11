Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison



Size-wise, the phones are very comparable, but the Ultra’s display comes at 6.9-inches, 0.1 more than that of the Note 10+ which is mostly noticeable because of the taller aspect ratio. The S20 Ultra’s screen has a 20:9 ratio while for the Note 10+ it’s 19:9. This should make the Ultra slightly more comfortable to hold despite its massive display.





As is tradition with Samsung’s flagships, both screens have curved edges but this year it seems Samsung has reduced the radius of the curve even more to the point that it’s barely noticeable. Good news for all that dislike curved edges!





On the back is literally the biggest difference between these two phones. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has an absolutely enormous camera bump. It looks like one of those photoshops that are made to mock smartphone cameras.



To say we like it will be a stretch but we’re sure aesthetics are not what Samsung was going for there. The purpose of this island is to send the message that this phone is going all out with its cameras. And that message is received loud and clear. The Note 10+ camera looks like a weakling in comparison, it’s almost comical. But more about the cameras later.



Another difference on the back panel is the lack of fancy Aura reflective finish for the S20 Ultra. The phone comes with boring subdued colors, but that doesn’t matter much since you’re putting it in a case anyway.



Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ specs comparison





Being the newer phone, we can expect the S20 Ultra to have some obvious advantages over the Note 10+. And it does, but as we know, the Note has a trick up its sleeve.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Size



6.9 inches 6.9 inches



6.8 inches 6.8 inches Technology Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Screen-to-body 90.70 % 90.74 % Features 120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware & Performance System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SM8150 Processor



Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Adreno 650 Adreno 640 RAM



12GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5



12GB LPDDR4 12GB LPDDR4 Internal storage 128GB 256GB OS Android (10), Samsung One UI Android (10, 9.0 Pie), Samsung One UI Battery Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, USB Power Delivery Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, USB Power Delivery, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging Talk time (4G) 44 hours Internet use LTE: 16 hours; Wi-Fi: 16 hours Music playback 74.00 hours Video playback 21.00 hours







There are a few major differences worth noting. First, of course, is the system chip. The Snapdragon 865 performs between 20 and 40% better than the Snapdragon 855 depending on the workloads, which is an impressive feat. With that much horsepower under the hood, we can't think of a task that will make the S20 sweat, but we're sure there's one right around the corner.





While base memory is 12GB on both phones, the S20 Ultra has the edge in this category as well since its RAM is LPDDR5. Compared to LPDDR4, the new generation offers about 50% higher transfer speeds. This means everything from changing between apps to taking pictures will be significantly faster on the S20.





The battery on the S20 Ultra is just as impressive as its other specs. At 5000mAh, it's putting the one on the Note 10+ to shame. There's a good reason for that, however. The S20 comes with 5G connectivity as standard and we all know that 5G is modems are thirsty. But there's something else that will make good use of the extra juice: the 120Hz refresh-rate of the S20's display. That's twice as much as the 60Hz of the Note 10+ and will make your scrolling feel sooo smooth.





As expected, the headphone jack is now officially gone from Samsung's S series as well so at least in that regard the phones are equal. Coincidentally, Samsung just released a new set of Galaxy Buds!





But 30 or 50 percent improvements here and there can't overshadow the Note 10+'s biggest hardware advantage: the S Pen. If you can't live without the smart stylus then just having a faster phone won't be enough to make you switch. However, many Note users find themselves pulling out the S Pen less and less over time and will find the S20 Ultra very enticing.





Еnough about boring numbers and percentages, let's check what the gigantic camera bump on that S20 is hiding.





Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+ camera specs





While at both phones have a quad-camera assembly, the specifics of these cameras are where the big differences are.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Camera Rear Quad camera Quad camera Main camera



108 MP 108 MP



12 MP 12 MP Features Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Specifications Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm Aperture size: F1.5/F2.4; Focal length: 27 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Second camera 48 MP 12 MP Features Telephoto, Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Telephoto, Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Specifications Optical zoom: 5x; Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.1; Focal Length: 52 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.6"; Pixel size: 1 μm Third camera 12 MP 16 MP Features Ultra-wide, Autofocus Ultra-wide Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm Fourth camera 0.3 MP VGA 0.3 MP VGA Features Time-of-Flight (ToF) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Video recording 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) Features OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, EIS Front 40 MP 10 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)







The main camera of the S20 Ultra has a eye-watering 108MP sensor which allows Samsung to combine nine pixels into one for even brighter low-light photos. Of course, you can also take full 108MP photos but that won't be very practical for your everyday needs.





Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a time-of-flight sensor that counts as a forth camera. Nothing exciting here. What is exciting, however, is the periscope telephoto camera of the S20 Ultra. While the Note 10+ comes with 2x telephoto, the one on the S20 is a 5x one. But the zoom doesn't end at 5x. With Samsung's Hybrid Optic Zoom, you can go to 10x and with Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x. The S20 Ultra is the zoomiest Samsung smartphone yet and we can't wait to put it to the test.





The front camera of the S20 Ultra is getting a significant upgrade as well compared to the Note 10+. Its 40MP sensor allows for 4-in-1 pixel combination for those extra crisp selfies at the club. Meanwhile, the Note 10+ is looking sad with its meagre 10MP.





Conclusion





So, is the Galaxy S20 Ultra a penless Note? Yep, even more than the S10+ was before it. But it will be more accurate to say that it's a penless Note 20 since comparing it to last year's Note is not entirely fair. Still, both phones are great devices and the Ultra only makes us excited about what Samsung could bring next with the upcoming Note.







