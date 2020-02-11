Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison

Samsung Articles Android

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 11, 2020, 1:14 PM
After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S20 series is finally here! And this time, the lineup is led by a phone with a brand new member: the Galaxy S20 Ultra. As the name suggests, the Ultra is Samsung’s new uber phone. But didn’t Samsung already have that in the form of the Galaxy Note? That’s a very good question! Let’s compare the two phones and see exactly how similar or different they are. As usual, we’ll start from the outside.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ design and size comparison



From the front, the S20 Ultra and Note 10+ look very similar but at the same time easily recognizable. Both phones have the selfie camera centered at the top of the display, but the Note 10+ has sharper corners that give it a distinct and businessy look. 

To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page


Size-wise, the phones are very comparable, but the Ultra’s display comes at 6.9-inches, 0.1 more than that of the Note 10+ which is mostly noticeable because of the taller aspect ratio. The S20 Ultra’s screen has a 20:9 ratio while for the Note 10+ it’s 19:9. This should make the Ultra slightly more comfortable to hold despite its massive display. 


As is tradition with Samsung’s flagships, both screens have curved edges but this year it seems Samsung has reduced the radius of the curve even more to the point that it’s barely noticeable. Good news for all that dislike curved edges! 


On the back is literally the biggest difference between these two phones. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has an absolutely enormous camera bump. It looks like one of those photoshops that are made to mock smartphone cameras.

To say we like it will be a stretch but we’re sure aesthetics are not what Samsung was going for there. The purpose of this island is to send the message that this phone is going all out with its cameras. And that message is received loud and clear. The Note 10+ camera looks like a weakling in comparison, it’s almost comical. But more about the cameras later.

Another difference on the back panel is the lack of fancy Aura reflective finish for the S20 Ultra. The phone comes with boring subdued colors, but that doesn’t matter much since you’re putting it in a case anyway.

Now it’s time to see how these two flagships compare when it comes to muscle.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ specs comparison


Being the newer phone, we can expect the S20 Ultra to have some obvious advantages over the Note 10+. And it does, but as we know, the Note has a trick up its sleeve. 

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Display

Size

6.9 inches
6.8 inches

Technology

Dynamic AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED

Screen-to-body

90.70 %
90.74 %

Features

120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware & Performance

System chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SM8150

Processor

Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Adreno 650
Adreno 640

RAM

12GB LPDDR5
12GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

128GB
256GB

OS

Android (10), Samsung One UI
Android (10, 9.0 Pie), Samsung One UI

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh
4300 mAh

Charging

Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, USB Power Delivery
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, USB Power Delivery, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging

Talk time (4G)

 
44 hours

Internet use

 
LTE: 16 hours; Wi-Fi: 16 hours

Music playback

 
74.00 hours

Video playback

 
21.00 hours


There are a few major differences worth noting. First, of course, is the system chip. The Snapdragon 865 performs between 20 and 40% better than the Snapdragon 855 depending on the workloads, which is an impressive feat. With that much horsepower under the hood, we can't think of a task that will make the S20 sweat, but we're sure there's one right around the corner. 

While base memory is 12GB on both phones, the S20 Ultra has the edge in this category as well since its RAM is LPDDR5. Compared to LPDDR4, the new generation offers about 50% higher transfer speeds. This means everything from changing between apps to taking pictures will be significantly faster on the S20. 

The battery on the S20 Ultra is just as impressive as its other specs. At 5000mAh, it's putting the one on the Note 10+ to shame. There's a good reason for that, however. The S20 comes with 5G connectivity as standard and we all know that 5G is modems are thirsty. But there's something else that will make good use of the extra juice: the 120Hz refresh-rate of the S20's display. That's twice as much as the 60Hz of the Note 10+ and will make your scrolling feel sooo smooth.

As expected, the headphone jack is now officially gone from Samsung's S series as well so at least in that regard the phones are equal. Coincidentally, Samsung just released a new set of Galaxy Buds!

But 30 or 50 percent improvements here and there can't overshadow the Note 10+'s biggest hardware advantage: the S Pen. If you can't live without the smart stylus then just having a faster phone won't be enough to make you switch. However, many Note users find themselves pulling out the S Pen less and less over time and will find the S20 Ultra very enticing. 

Еnough about boring numbers and percentages, let's check what the gigantic camera bump on that S20 is hiding.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+ camera specs


While at both phones have a quad-camera assembly, the specifics of these cameras are where the big differences are.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Camera

Rear

Quad camera
Quad camera

Main camera

108 MP
12 MP

Features

Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus
Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.5/F2.4; Focal length: 27 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm

Second camera

48 MP
12 MP

Features

Telephoto, Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus
Telephoto, Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus

Specifications

Optical zoom: 5x; Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.1; Focal Length: 52 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.6"; Pixel size: 1 μm

Third camera

12 MP
16 MP

Features

Ultra-wide, Autofocus
Ultra-wide

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm

Fourth camera

0.3 MP VGA
0.3 MP VGA

Features

Time-of-Flight (ToF)
Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Video recording

7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)

Features

OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, EIS

Front

40 MP
10 MP

Video capture

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)


The main camera of the S20 Ultra has a eye-watering 108MP sensor which allows Samsung to combine nine pixels into one for even brighter low-light photos. Of course, you can also take full 108MP photos but that won't be very practical for your everyday needs.

Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a time-of-flight sensor that counts as a forth camera. Nothing exciting here. What is exciting, however, is the periscope telephoto camera of the S20 Ultra. While the Note 10+ comes with 2x telephoto, the one on the S20 is a 5x one. But the zoom doesn't end at 5x. With Samsung's Hybrid Optic Zoom, you can go to 10x and with Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x. The S20 Ultra is the zoomiest Samsung smartphone yet and we can't wait to put it to the test. 

The front camera of the S20 Ultra is getting a significant upgrade as well compared to the Note 10+. Its 40MP sensor allows for 4-in-1 pixel combination for those extra crisp selfies at the club. Meanwhile, the Note 10+ is looking sad with its meagre 10MP.   

Conclusion


So, is the Galaxy S20 Ultra a penless Note? Yep, even more than the S10+ was before it. But it will be more accurate to say that it's a penless Note 20 since comparing it to last year's Note is not entirely fair. Still, both phones are great devices and the Ultra only makes us excited about what Samsung could bring next with the upcoming Note.


