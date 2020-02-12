Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra price and release: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint
But there was one rumor that many were hoping isn't correct... the one about the pricing of the new phones. Well, the prices are now a fact, and here's what the four major US carriers have to offer you:
Straight from Samsung
Additionally, pre-ordering from Samsung will give you extra credit to spend towards other eligible products. A Galaxy S20 will give you $100 to use in the Samsung store, an S20+ will get you $150, and the S20 Ultra will put a virtual $200 in your pocket.
Starting on 2/21, pre-order an eligible Galaxy S20 device and get up to $200 in Samsung Credit for additional accessories and devices.
|Samsung
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Promo offer:
|Galaxy S20
|$999.99
|--
|$100 in-store credit
|Galaxy S20+
|$1,199.99
|$1,349.99
|$150 in-store credit
|Galaxu S20 Ultra
|$1,399.99
|$1,599.99
|$200 in-store credit
Verizon:
Big Red will open the pre-orders on the 21st of February. What's special here is that the Galaxy S20 that will be sold on Verizon is specifically built to support the carrier's Ultra Wideband 5G network. In contrast, Galaxy S20 models from other carriers (or unlocked) will only support sub-6 5G bands a.k.a. "the slower 5G". This only goes for the smallest S20 — rest assured that Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will support both sub-6 and mmWave (Ultra Wideband, in the case of Verizon).
Pre-ordering an S20+ or S20 Ultra from Big Red will net you a discount of $150 or $200, respectively. That's the only promo that's currently available
|Verizon
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Promo offer:
|Galaxy S20
|$999.99 / $41.66 for 24 months
|--
|--
|Galaxy S20+
|$1,199.99 / $49.99 for 24 months
|$1,349.99 / $56.24 for 24 months
|$150 off on pre-order
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|$1,399.99 / $58.33 for 24 months
|$1,599 / $66.67 for 24 months
|$200 off on pre-order
AT&T:
AT&T's plans differ in that you can get your device on a 30-month contract, thus lowering the monthly installments even further. As with Verizon, pre-orders will begin on the 21st of February. The AT&T promo wants you to switch — port a number over to AT&T's new Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plans, trade in your phone, and you will get $1,000 of your Galaxy S20 purchase refunded in the form of monthly credits over the next 30 months. If you only open a new line, instead of porting it in from another carrier, you get a $500 credit. That said, the new Galaxy phones will run you:
|AT&T
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Promo
|Galaxy S20
|$999.99 / $33.34 for 30 months
|--
|Up to $1,000 in monthly bill credit
|Galaxy S20+
|$1,199.99 / $40 for 30 months
|$1,349.99 / $45 for 30 months
|Up to $1,000 in monthly bill credit
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|$1,399.99 / $46.67 for 30 months
|$1,599 / $53.34 for 30 months
|Up to $1,000 in monthly bill credit
T-Mobile:
The un-carrier isn't running any special promo for the Galaxy S20 phones, at least not yet. But hey, on the upside, this provider has the Jump On Demand program, which means you can get the S20 on lease even if it's not yet time to renew your contract! T-Mobile's pre-orders open on the 20th of February, so you can spend your money a day early, too! Here are the prices for the regular installments plan (new or renewed contract) and then the Jump! program's prices:
|T-Mobile
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Galaxy S20
|$999.99 / $41.67 for 24 months
|--
|Galaxy S20+
|$1,199.99 / $50 for 24 months
|$1,349.99 / $149.99 down, then $50 monthly
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|$1,399.99 / $58.34 for 24 months
|$1,599.99 / $199.99 down, then $58.34 monthly
|Jump!
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Galaxy S20
|$249.99 down, then $30 monthly
|--
|Galaxy S20+
|$449.99 down, then $28 monthly
|$599.99 down, then $26 monthly
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|$649.99 down, then $26 monthly
|$849.99 down, then $24 monthly
Sprint:
Just like T-Mo, Sprint will begin accepting pre-orders on the 20th of February. And just like T-Mo, there's no notable promo to talk of, at least not yet. The carrier still hasn't uploaded its pricing for the new Galaxy phones, but we'd say it's a fair bet it won't deviate from what the competition is currently offering. So, here's the table now, but be aware this is just speculation until Sprint announces the official prices:
|Sprint (our predictions!)
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Galaxy S20
|$999.99 / $41.67 for 24 months
|--
|Galaxy S20+
|$1,199.99 / $50 for 24 months
|$1,349.99 / $149.99 down, then $50 monthly
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|$1,399.99 / $58.34 for 24 months
|$1,599.99 / $199.99 down, then $58.34 monthly
3 Comments
4. BGChicago
Posts: 229; Member since: Nov 16, 2014
posted on 13 min ago 1
3. Derekjeter
Posts: 1580; Member since: Oct 27, 2011
posted on 22 min ago 1
2. ECPirate37
Posts: 355; Member since: Jul 14, 2011
posted on 33 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):