Galaxy S20 series and many other Samsung phones gain HDR10 support on Netflix
Smartphones these days are the main medium on which we consume the majority of our media. Netflix is one of the most popular video-streaming services that enjoy a healthy amount of mobile users, so much in fact that the company is currently experimenting with mobile-only tier of subscription in select developing markets.
So, in case you've already received or about to receive your shiny new Galaxy device, rest assured that you will be capable of making full use of that HDR10-enabled display.
Here's a full list of Galaxy devices that now officially support HDR10 certification on Netflix:
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Additionally, a ton of Samsung devices have been officially added to the HD video support list. Note that the majority of the deivces listed below have already allowed viewing of HD content on Netflix, but the streaming giant is just now making things official by adding them to the support list:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
