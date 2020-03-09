Galaxy S20 series and many other Samsung phones gain HDR10 support on Netflix

Smartphones these days are the main medium on which we consume the majority of our media. Netflix is one of the most popular video-streaming services that enjoy a healthy amount of mobile users, so much in fact that the company is currently experimenting with mobile-only tier of subscription in select developing markets.





With mobile viewers being quite important for Netflix, it's no surprise that the recently released Galaxy S20 series and a ton of other Samsung devices have been officially added to Netflix' support list. In particular, all new Galaxy S20 phones can now properly display HDR10 content on their shiny new phones.



So, in case you've already received or about to receive your shiny new Galaxy device, rest assured that you will be capable of making full use of that HDR10-enabled display.



Here's a full list of Galaxy devices that now officially support HDR10 certification on Netflix