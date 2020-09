Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G pre-orders open on September 24 at U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular has just confirmed that it will carry Samsung's new Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. Pre-orders will kick off on September 24 the device will available in three colors: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavander.For a limited time, new customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an Unlimited with Payback Plan will be offered the chance to get the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for less than $7 per month. This offer requires a new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 down.If you're thinking of U.S. Cellular's 5G network and how to take advantage of its fast data speeds, here where you can be sure to get 5G signal: Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Unfortunately, only parts of these regions are covered by U.S. Cellular's 5G network, so even if you live in one of these locations, you might not benefit from Galaxy S20 FE's 5G support.For your information, U.S. Cellular plans to further expand its 5G network to cover parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia in the next few months.