Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G pre-orders open on September 24 at U.S. Cellular
If you're thinking of U.S. Cellular's 5G network and how to take advantage of its fast data speeds, here where you can be sure to get 5G signal: Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Unfortunately, only parts of these regions are covered by U.S. Cellular's 5G network, so even if you live in one of these locations, you might not benefit from Galaxy S20 FE's 5G support.
For your information, U.S. Cellular plans to further expand its 5G network to cover parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia in the next few months.