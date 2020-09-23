Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Samsung Android 5G US Cellular

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G pre-orders open on September 24 at U.S. Cellular

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 23, 2020, 11:59 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G pre-orders open on September 24 at U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular has just confirmed that it will carry Samsung's new Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. Pre-orders will kick off on September 24 the device will available in three colors: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavander.

For a limited time, new customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an Unlimited with Payback Plan will be offered the chance to get the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for less than $7 per month. This offer requires a new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 down.

If you're thinking of U.S. Cellular's 5G network and how to take advantage of its fast data speeds, here where you can be sure to get 5G signal: Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Unfortunately, only parts of these regions are covered by U.S. Cellular's 5G network, so even if you live in one of these locations, you might not benefit from Galaxy S20 FE's 5G support.

For your information, U.S. Cellular plans to further expand its 5G network to cover parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia in the next few months.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
$699 Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless