Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite finally gets its Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update

It's been less than two weeks since three Samsung Galaxy S10
models received their One UI 3.1
update, and a fourth is now getting the same treatment, the Galaxy S10 Lite
. The reason for the delay might be the fact that the Galaxy S10 Lite
doesn't support some of the One UI 3.1 features that have been added to the other three devices in the series.
According to SamMobile
, the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update includes the March security patch, but it's missing some important features like wireless DeX support. The report also mentions that the update has been first spotted in Spain, but we expect Samsung to slowly expand its availability to other countries in the coming days.
If you're living in Europe and own a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
, chances are that you'll be getting the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update this week, so make sure to head to Settings / Software update
to check whether or not it's available for download.
This is the second important Android update the Galaxy S10
Lite is getting in the last three months, after Samsung
's high-end smartphone received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update back in December.
