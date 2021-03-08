Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite finally gets its Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 08, 2021, 6:09 AM
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite finally gets its Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update
It's been less than two weeks since three Samsung Galaxy S10 models received their One UI 3.1 update, and a fourth is now getting the same treatment, the Galaxy S10 Lite. The reason for the delay might be the fact that the Galaxy S10 Lite doesn't support some of the One UI 3.1 features that have been added to the other three devices in the series.

According to SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update includes the March security patch, but it's missing some important features like wireless DeX support. The report also mentions that the update has been first spotted in Spain, but we expect Samsung to slowly expand its availability to other countries in the coming days.

If you're living in Europe and own a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, chances are that you'll be getting the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update this week, so make sure to head to Settings / Software update to check whether or not it's available for download.

This is the second important Android update the Galaxy S10 Lite is getting in the last three months, after Samsung's high-end smartphone received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update back in December.

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$445 Amazon $801 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

