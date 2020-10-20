Samsung patent reveals an innovative Galaxy S phone with a flexible screen and powerful sound





Samsung seems to be the innovative leader when it comes to foldable phones and devices with flexible displays. Now, a patent spotted by LetsGoDigital via MSPowerUser ) gives us a sneak peek of what could be a Samsung Galaxy S-line smartphone with a flexible display, which can assure a superior sound quality with additional loudspeakers.









However, this idea seems to also bring forward some design problems: it will most likely make the phone lose on an IP68 rating, and maybe even on durability.





Check out how this smartphone may look like, renders created by designer Giuseppe Spinelli (aka Snoreyn ) from LetsGoDigital





It’s important to note that this is only a patent, and sometimes, patents don't see the light of production or are abandoned for a later time. It remains to be seen if the South-Korea-based tech giant is willing to go in this direction of foldable and flexible smartphones, or not.



