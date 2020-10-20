Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Samsung Patents

Samsung patent reveals an innovative Galaxy S phone with a flexible screen and powerful sound

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 20, 2020, 3:08 AM

Samsung seems to be the innovative leader when it comes to foldable phones and devices with flexible displays. Now, a patent spotted by LetsGoDigital (via MSPowerUser) gives us a sneak peek of what could be a Samsung Galaxy S-line smartphone with a flexible display, which can assure a superior sound quality with additional loudspeakers.

According to the patent, published by WIPO (the World Intellectual Property Office), the device’s display can, most likely automatically, lift up, making space for more speakers, in order to deliver better-quality sound. That way, a resonance space will be created. The screen would tip up, leaving most of the case behind, to create this additional resonance space.


However, this idea seems to also bring forward some design problems: it will most likely make the phone lose on an IP68 rating, and maybe even on durability.

Check out how this smartphone may look like, renders created by designer Giuseppe Spinelli (aka Snoreyn) from LetsGoDigital.

It’s important to note that this is only a patent, and sometimes, patents don't see the light of production or are abandoned for a later time. It remains to be seen if the South-Korea-based tech giant is willing to go in this direction of foldable and flexible smartphones, or not.

