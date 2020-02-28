Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
Galaxy Note 10, you'll be happy to know that the next update brings important improvements to various aspects like face unlock and gesture navigation. Spotted by Reddit users in Germany, the update is likely to propagate worldwide in the coming days.
Both Note 10 and Note 10+ phones are eligible for the update, which weighs in at 260MB. Apart from streamlining the facial recognition algorithm and the gestures for navigation, the update also introduces some bug fixes and system stability improvements.
However, the update does not include the March security patch, which is likely to arrive in just a few weeks. Samsung has been quite fast with delivering security patches in a timely fashion on its most recent flagships, and Note 10 is no exception. The phone got the February security update ahead of the Pixel phones, which is no small feat.
