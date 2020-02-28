Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 28, 2020, 12:34 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
The Galaxy Note 10 is the latest Samsung smartphone to receive an update that fixes or improves some of the features that didn't work quite as they should. After announcing the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be getting an important update that will address camera issues, the South Korean company is now delivering yet another software update to one of its flagships.

If you own a Galaxy Note 10, you'll be happy to know that the next update brings important improvements to various aspects like face unlock and gesture navigation. Spotted by Reddit users in Germany, the update is likely to propagate worldwide in the coming days.

Both Note 10 and Note 10+ phones are eligible for the update, which weighs in at 260MB. Apart from streamlining the facial recognition algorithm and the gestures for navigation, the update also introduces some bug fixes and system stability improvements.

However, the update does not include the March security patch, which is likely to arrive in just a few weeks. Samsung has been quite fast with delivering security patches in a timely fashion on its most recent flagships, and Note 10 is no exception. The phone got the February security update ahead of the Pixel phones, which is no small feat.
$569.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Amazon
$875.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless