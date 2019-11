Samsung brings Aura Red and Aura Pink Galaxy Note 10 to the US

Many retailers have already kicked off Black Friday sales and Samsung is no exception. The South Korean company offers so many deals on its most recent flagships that it's impossible to keep track of all of them.It's true that this is the time of “deals,” but we're now going to talk about new phones for a change. Well, not really new phones, but new colors. Samsung is bringing two new Galaxy Note 10 colors – Aura Red and Aura Pink, to the United States, so if you plan to take advantage of any of the company's Early Black Friday deal, you might want to pick one of the new flavors.Spotted by AndroidPolice , the new color options are only available for the regular Note 10 , not for the larger Note 10+ , so there's that. With the addition of the two new options, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now available six colors: Aura Black, Aura Blue, Aura Glow, Aura Red, Aura Pink, and Aura White.Keep in mind that the new Aura Red and Aura Pink Galaxy Note 10 models are available right now for those who registered for Samsung's Early Black Friday deals via Samsung.com . If you didn't do that, then you'll have to wait until tomorrow at 12:01 am ET.