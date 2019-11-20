Samsung brings Aura Red and Aura Pink Galaxy Note 10 to the US
It's true that this is the time of “deals,” but we're now going to talk about new phones for a change. Well, not really new phones, but new colors. Samsung is bringing two new Galaxy Note 10 colors – Aura Red and Aura Pink, to the United States, so if you plan to take advantage of any of the company's Early Black Friday deal, you might want to pick one of the new flavors.
Spotted by AndroidPolice, the new color options are only available for the regular Note 10, not for the larger Note 10+, so there's that. With the addition of the two new options, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now available six colors: Aura Black, Aura Blue, Aura Glow, Aura Red, Aura Pink, and Aura White.
Keep in mind that the new Aura Red and Aura Pink Galaxy Note 10 models are available right now for those who registered for Samsung's Early Black Friday deals via Samsung.com. If you didn't do that, then you'll have to wait until tomorrow at 12:01 am ET.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):