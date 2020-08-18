Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android

Samsung's budget Galaxy M31s with a 64MP Sony sensor and reverse charging is coming to Europe

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 18, 2020, 11:53 AM
Samsung's budget Galaxy M31s with a 64MP Sony sensor and reverse charging is coming to Europe
The Samsung Galaxy M31s, which was launched in India a while back, is now apparently headed to Europe. SamMobile reports that the phone has already been listed by Samsung's German, Italian, Portuguese, Czech, Slovenian, and Hungarian websites. 

The Galaxy M31s is a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy M31 released earlier this year and it is the first phone in the series to boast a 6.5-inch Infinity-O sAMOLED display and 25W charging. It packs a hefty 6000mAh battery and you can also share the juice with friends and family, thanks to reverse wired charging. 

The budget phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, a 5MP Macro lens, and a 5MP depth module. The front camera is 32MP and the handset also offers Samsung's Single Take mode that captures up to 10 seconds of footage and then uses artificial intelligence to give you 7 photos and 3 videos.

The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 and runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.1 on top. It offers 128GB of storage and in India, it comes in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB. Price starts at around €220.

The device features a gradient design and color options include Mirage Blue and Mirage Black.

In Europe, it could cost around €250 and it might make it to the UK too, given that the Galaxy M31 is also available in the country.

Related phones

Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M31s View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31 View Full specs
$619 Samsung Galaxy M31 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 9611
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Note 10+ vs S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: camera comparison
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
The Galaxy S20 will get Android 11 first, as Samsung commits to 3 years of updates for these phones
Popular stories
The LG Velvet focuses on what matters to be the best phone for you

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Google Phone app (beta) now available for some more non-Pixel and Android One phones
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5 chip and memory seemingly confirmed by an AI benchmark

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless