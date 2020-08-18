Samsung's budget Galaxy M31s with a 64MP Sony sensor and reverse charging is coming to Europe
The Samsung Galaxy M31s, which was launched in India a while back, is now apparently headed to Europe. SamMobile reports that the phone has already been listed by Samsung's German, Italian, Portuguese, Czech, Slovenian, and Hungarian websites.
The Galaxy M31s is a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy M31 released earlier this year and it is the first phone in the series to boast a 6.5-inch Infinity-O sAMOLED display and 25W charging. It packs a hefty 6000mAh battery and you can also share the juice with friends and family, thanks to reverse wired charging.
The budget phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, a 5MP Macro lens, and a 5MP depth module. The front camera is 32MP and the handset also offers Samsung's Single Take mode that captures up to 10 seconds of footage and then uses artificial intelligence to give you 7 photos and 3 videos.
The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 and runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.1 on top. It offers 128GB of storage and in India, it comes in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB. Price starts at around €220.
The device features a gradient design and color options include Mirage Blue and Mirage Black.
In Europe, it could cost around €250 and it might make it to the UK too, given that the Galaxy M31 is also available in the country.