 Samsung Galaxy M13 high-res renders leaked ahead of launch
Samsung
Samsung is always launching new phones and most of the time we learn about these before they even get announced. Today we’ll be talking about Samsung Galaxy M13, a phone that’s not yet been made official, yet we already know what it looks like and some of its specs.

The world’s most reliable leakster, Evan Blass, has just tweeted high-resolution pictures of the upcoming Galaxy M13. Although we don’t exactly know when exactly the phone will be introduced, we have a pretty good idea of what the M13’s specs look like.

According to previous leaks, which come in line with the pictures leaked today, the Galaxy M13 will pack a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a third ultra-wide camera. Also, the phone is rumored to sport a large 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution.



Furthermore, the Galaxy M13 is expected to pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The phone will ship with Android 12 on board, and it will feature dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack port, and a USB Type-C port.

Rumor has it that a 5G version of the Galaxy M13 might be launched as well (the one in the pictures is the 4G LTE model) but take this with a grain of salt for the time being.
