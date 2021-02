Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone now has an LTE-only brother

The Galaxy A32 is Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, but this one isn't available for purchase in the US, at least not officially. The device is selling for around €280 in select European markets, but if you take away its 5G support, the Galaxy A32 should be even cheaper.And that's exactly what Samsung has done, as the South Korean company has just revealed the LTE-only version of the Galaxy A32. We're not sure why this particular smartphone is worth a shout-out, but it looks like Samsung is all-in on its new A-series lineup, regardless of price tiers.Now, it's important to mention that lack of 5G is not the only difference between the LTE-only and 5G-enabled Galaxy A32. After revealing the specs of the Galaxy A32, it's clear that the phone will have a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display, as opposed to the 5G model's 6.5-inch display.For some reason, the LTE-only Galaxy A32 has a better camera than the 5G variant, at least on paper. The new phone packs a quad-camera setup: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP. For the sake of comparison, the 5G version comes with a similar quad-camera setup that consists of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP sensors. Even the selfie camera has been upgraded from a 13 to a 20MP sensor.We already know the Galaxy A32 5G is powered by MediaTek's MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G chipset, but the LTE model can't pack the same processor. It's still an octa-core CPU, we just don't know which one since Samsung didn't announce it.Also, unlike the Galaxy A32 5G, the LTE-only model will have a 64GB variant, but the rest of the specs seem to be similar. Based on the list of specs, one might think that Samsung beefed up the LTE model a bit so it can ask the same price as the 5G model. On the other hand, maybe this LTE-only Galaxy A32 model is designed for different markets.