Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone now has an LTE-only brother
And that's exactly what Samsung has done, as the South Korean company has just revealed the LTE-only version of the Galaxy A32. We're not sure why this particular smartphone is worth a shout-out, but it looks like Samsung is all-in on its new A-series lineup, regardless of price tiers.
For some reason, the LTE-only Galaxy A32 has a better camera than the 5G variant, at least on paper. The new phone packs a quad-camera setup: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP. For the sake of comparison, the 5G version comes with a similar quad-camera setup that consists of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP sensors. Even the selfie camera has been upgraded from a 13 to a 20MP sensor.
Also, unlike the Galaxy A32 5G, the LTE-only model will have a 64GB variant, but the rest of the specs seem to be similar. Based on the list of specs, one might think that Samsung beefed up the LTE model a bit so it can ask the same price as the 5G model. On the other hand, maybe this LTE-only Galaxy A32 model is designed for different markets.