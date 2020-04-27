Samsung Android

Mariyan Slavov
Apr 27, 2020, 4:06 AM
Samsung Galaxy A31 price revealed, a lot of bang for your bucks
While the world is still in awe after the iPhone SE 2020 launch, Samsung reminds us that there are other good deals out there. Retailers in South Korea are already taking preorders for the cute and feature-packed Galaxy A31, which means that the price of the midranger is now clear.

The Korean online store Coupang has listed the phone for preorder at a price of KRW 374,000 (around $300), SamMobile reports. That's a real bargain, considering the phone sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution, slim bezels and a massive 5000mAh battery.

There's also an in-display fingerprint reader, a 20-megapixel selfie camera placed in a small U-shaped notch, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera module consists of a 48-megapixel wide-angle snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with support for a 123º field of view, and two 5-megapixel cameras - one is a depth sensor, and the other is on macro-shots duty. 


The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, and the latter can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). Coupang has listed only one color option, Prism Crush Black, but the phone should be available in Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White as well. Shipping starts on May 6 in South Korea, and with every Galaxy A31 customers will also get a four-month YouTube Premium membership. There's no information on US release dates and prices yet.

Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31 View Full specs
$235 Samsung Galaxy A31 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P65, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

