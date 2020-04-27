Samsung Galaxy A31 price revealed, a lot of bang for your bucks

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, and the latter can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). Coupang has listed only one color option, Prism Crush Black, but the phone should be available in Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White as well. Shipping starts on May 6 in South Korea, and with every Galaxy A31 customers will also get a four-month YouTube Premium membership. There's no information on US release dates and prices yet.