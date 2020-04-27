Samsung Galaxy A31 price revealed, a lot of bang for your bucks
The Korean online store Coupang has listed the phone for preorder at a price of KRW 374,000 (around $300), SamMobile reports. That's a real bargain, considering the phone sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution, slim bezels and a massive 5000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, and the latter can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). Coupang has listed only one color option, Prism Crush Black, but the phone should be available in Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White as well. Shipping starts on May 6 in South Korea, and with every Galaxy A31 customers will also get a four-month YouTube Premium membership. There's no information on US release dates and prices yet.