Samsung Galaxy A31 and A71 5G get launched in Australia
The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, on it a teardrop selfie camera cutout, along with an on-screen fingerprint scanner.
Samsung also promotes a Game Booster feature which optimizes battery, memory and temperature, and boosts graphics performance during intense play sessions.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on the other hand will feature a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a light "glasstic" (glass fused with plastic) design.
On the inside of Samsung's 5G entry smartphone we expect an octa-core mid-range Snapdragon processor with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 4500mAh battery that will support 25-watt fast charging.
Its camera module has a main 64MP camera, along with a 12MP wide-angle and 5MP depth sensor, in addition to a macro 5MP sensor. The 32MP selfie camera comes in a punch hole on the top center of the display.
The A71 5G is also expected for a US carrier release near the summer for $599, with Black, White, Pink and Blue versions to be available.
It's reasonable to expect both devices to come with Android 10, with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top.