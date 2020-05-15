Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A31 and A71 5G get launched in Australia

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 15, 2020, 2:16 AM
Next week Samsung is launching its new mid-range offering, the Galaxy A31 in Australia, making it available through the company's website and retail stores as of May 18th for a price of $499. The higher-end Galaxy A71 5G on the other hand will be out on May 20th for $899.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, on it a teardrop selfie camera cutout, along with an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

Inside is a large 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its back camera module consists of a 48MP main camera paired with two 5MP and an additional 8MP one. Overall, it shapes up to be a solid mid-ranger for anyone looking at affordable Android options.

Samsung also promotes a Game Booster feature which optimizes battery, memory and temperature, and boosts graphics performance during intense play sessions.


 
The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on the other hand will feature a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a light "glasstic" (glass fused with plastic) design.


On the inside of Samsung's 5G entry smartphone we expect an octa-core mid-range Snapdragon processor with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 4500mAh battery that will support 25-watt fast charging.

Its camera module has a main 64MP camera, along with a 12MP wide-angle and 5MP depth sensor, in addition to a macro 5MP sensor. The 32MP selfie camera comes in a punch hole on the top center of the display.

The A71 5G is also expected for a US carrier release near the summer for $599, with Black, White, Pink and Blue versions to be available.

It's reasonable to expect both devices to come with Android 10, with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top.

