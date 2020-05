Samsung Galaxy A31 and A71 5G get launched in Australia

It's reasonable to expect both devices to come with Android 10, with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top.

Next week Samsung is launching its new mid-range offering, the Galaxy A31 in Australia, making it available through the company's website and retail stores as of May 18th for a price of $499. The higher-end Galaxy A71 5G on the other hand will be out on May 20th for $899.The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, on it a teardrop selfie camera cutout, along with an on-screen fingerprint scanner.Inside is a large 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its back camera module consists of a 48MP main camera paired with two 5MP and an additional 8MP one. Overall, it shapes up to be a solid mid-ranger for anyone looking at affordable Android options.Samsung also promotes a Game Booster feature which optimizes battery, memory and temperature, and boosts graphics performance during intense play sessions.The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on the other hand will feature a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a light "glasstic" (glass fused with plastic) design.On the inside of Samsung's 5G entry smartphone we expect an octa-core mid-range Snapdragon processor with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 4500mAh battery that will support 25-watt fast charging.Its camera module has a main 64MP camera, along with a 12MP wide-angle and 5MP depth sensor, in addition to a macro 5MP sensor. The 32MP selfie camera comes in a punch hole on the top center of the display.The A71 5G is also expected for a US carrier release near the summer for $599, with Black, White, Pink and Blue versions to be available.