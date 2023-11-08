Samsung Galaxy A25 shows up again ahead of official announcement
Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A25, is just around the corner. The device was first spotted back in June when several CAD renders gave us an idea of what Samsung’s handset looks like.
Today, the folks at AndroidHeadlines published official renders of the Galaxy A25, which come in line with what we’ve previously seen. This is a pretty traditional Samsung smartphone when it comes to design, so if you were hoping for some changes, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Previous reports claim the Galaxy A25 will feature a 6.44-inch display that will include a notch housing a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. On the back, the smartphone is expected to pack a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with two other cameras.
On the inside, the phone is reportedly going to feature a 2.4GHz octa-core Exynos 1280 processor, along with 8GB RAM, but the amount of storage remains a mystery.
According to the pictures leaked, the Galaxy A25 will be available in at least four color options: black, blue, gray, and green. The phone is said to measure 162 x 77.5 x 8.3mm.
Samsung Galaxy A25
Last but not least, Samsung’s mid-range phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and it’s expected to ship with Android 14 onboard. A Q1 2024 release is more likely for the Galaxy A25, especially considering that the previous model (Galaxy A24) made its debut in the Spring.
