Samsung readying yet another budget-friendly Galaxy A series phone
After the quiet unveiling of the Galaxy A23 5G, it looks like Samsung has another budget-friendly Galaxy A series phone in the pipeline. Based on its market name, this is likely to be another version of the Galaxy A23, which has just received its 5G variant.
Leaked courtesy to PriceBaba and @OnLeaks, the unannounced Galaxy A23e is an interesting device specs-wise and, hopefully, quite affordable. When it comes to design, the pictures leaked this week show that the Galaxy A23e looks very much like the Galaxy A23 5G, but with a major difference.
Another important difference is the size. The Galaxy A23e is much smaller than the original version. The former is rumored to feature a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display, whereas the latter has much bigger 6.6-inch display.
Other than that, information about the galaxy A23e is pretty scarce. The images reveal a 3.5mm audio jack port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the report mentions that the Galaxy A23e will be available in three different colors: Light Blue, White, and Black.
Leaked courtesy to PriceBaba and @OnLeaks, the unannounced Galaxy A23e is an interesting device specs-wise and, hopefully, quite affordable. When it comes to design, the pictures leaked this week show that the Galaxy A23e looks very much like the Galaxy A23 5G, but with a major difference.
The Galaxy A23e seems to come with a single main camera, a sign that this is an entry-level device rather than a mid-range one. In comparison, the Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup, just like the regular model.
Samsung Galaxy A23e
Another important difference is the size. The Galaxy A23e is much smaller than the original version. The former is rumored to feature a 5.8-inch Infinity-V display, whereas the latter has much bigger 6.6-inch display.
Other than that, information about the galaxy A23e is pretty scarce. The images reveal a 3.5mm audio jack port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the report mentions that the Galaxy A23e will be available in three different colors: Light Blue, White, and Black.
Things that are NOT allowed: