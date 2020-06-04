Patent gives insight into Samsung's AR glasses and some of their features
The images accompanying the patent show that besides the AR glasses themselves, there are two standalone cameras that face the user while he’s driving and one that’s picking up information from outside the car. The two cameras are meant to track the user’s hands that can be used for gesture navigation.
Besides inserting arrows to navigate you through traffic, the patent also gives an example of the AR glasses superimposing gas prices when you look at a gas station. Hopefully, it will be able to do that before you’re close enough so that you can see them yourself.
The more physical elements you add to the AR experience, the more cumbersome it gets, so by the time this product reaches the market, Samsung would have probably streamlined the process significantly. Patents, after all, are often more about concepts rather than actual products.
Either way, it seems like sooner or later Samsung and Apple will clash on a whole new level and we can’t wait to see it happen.