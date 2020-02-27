Newly released patent is latest hint towards Apple’s AR glasses

“Authenticated device assisted user authentication”

when the user intends to use them

Four things this Apple patent tells us





1. The headset is clearly not VR if the user has to interact with other displays instead of being immersed in some sort of virtual environment.



2. Apple isn’t looking to replace its other products, at least not for now. So, Apple Glasses are meant as another product every true fan of the brand should have in order to interact more seamlessly with the rest of the ecosystem.



Some might argue that products like the Apple isn’t looking to replace its other products, at least not for now. So, Apple Glasses are meant as another product every true fan of the brand should have in order to interact more seamlessly with the rest of the ecosystem.Some might argue that products like the Apple Watch can’t be replaced because it contains all sorts of sensors for health-related data like heartbeat. But there probably are ways to gather that data with a device strapped to your head just as well.





3. Apple Glasses will be light and comfortable enough to wear basically all the time. Now, we don’t know if that means there will be Apple Glasses with prescription lenses, but it seems like Apple wants you to have them on during the day. It wouldn’t be very convenient if you had to put them on only so that you can unlock your computer quicker, would it?



4. there will be at least one camera on the headset. Now, that sounds like a no-brainer for an AR headset, but some experts cited privacy concerns as a reason for Apple to make the glasses just a wearable display for information and omit the cameras.



But if we deduce from the image below that it’s the headset that recognizes the Apple product you’re looking at and then unlocks it, then it must have a camera.



Without a doubt, the day Apple decides to release its headset mark the beginning of a new era, just like it was with the announcements of the iPod and the iPhone. We’re likely not close to that day just yet but the pieces are slowly coming together and we can’t wait to see what the end result will be.



