Newly released patent is latest hint towards Apple’s AR glasses

A patent filed by Apple in April last year but published today was spotted by AppleInsider and contains some curious information. The patent is titled "Authenticated device assisted user authentication" and as you've probably guessed, it's about a new authentication method. The problem this method aims to address is having to constantly unlock devices you're using in close succession which wastes time and is just plain annoying. To do that Apple is planning to introduce one device that has the authentication information and transmits it to other locked devices. This is an important distinction from current solutions that Apple and Android use, based purely on the proximity of the "key" device. Relying on proximity alone is a security risk as someone might get a hold of your device and use it while remaining nearby. Intent detection means devices will need to have a way to know you're looking at them (cameras, or movement sensors). Or, alternatively, the "key" device should know what gadget you're looking to use and unlock it for you. That's where things get interesting. The drawing included in the patent shows a person wearing a headset that's using a watch, a phone and a computer.