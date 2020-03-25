iOS Apple Apps

Safari will protect your privacy by blocking third-party cookies

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 25, 2020, 7:13 AM
Safari will protect your privacy by blocking third-party cookies
Browsing the internet is fun and all, especially when you’re stuck at home, but Web sites can do a lot of mischievous things. They can place cookies on your hard drive and leave you exposed to aggressive advertisers and attackers, for example. A cookie is a piece of information that a Web site puts on your computer, to remember certain things about you. They can help websites remember useful things like settings and usernames, but on the other hand, allowing cookies from third parties can sometimes result in annoying ads and some of your data leaking out to… well, third parties.

Every browser has the option to block third-party cookies, but it’s often buried under lots of menus and settings. Now Apple has decided to update the settings of the latest version of Safari for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to have third-party cookies blocking turned on by default, Engadget reports. “The long wait is over and the latest update to Safari's Intelligent Tracking Prevention is here: Full third-party cookie blocking and more..”, wrote Apple security engineer Josh Wilander on Twitter.
   
This move puts Apple a few steps ahead of Google. The latter is also planning to implement this feature in Chrome, but the company will not fully block third-party cookies until 2022. The Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature, which was launched back in 2017, already blocks some of the third-party cookies, Wilander comments. The decision to block all of them by default will give users additional peace of mind and stop advertisers from following them around the web. In practice, If you’re using the latest Safari version you might see fewer ads tracking you around while browsing the internet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless