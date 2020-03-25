Safari will protect your privacy by blocking third-party cookies
The long wait is over and the latest update to Safari's Intelligent Tracking Prevention is here: Full third-party cookie blocking and more https://t.co/JATLj198HG Safari users, welcome to the future and a safer web!— John Wilander (@johnwilander) March 24, 2020
This move puts Apple a few steps ahead of Google. The latter is also planning to implement this feature in Chrome, but the company will not fully block third-party cookies until 2022. The Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature, which was launched back in 2017, already blocks some of the third-party cookies, Wilander comments. The decision to block all of them by default will give users additional peace of mind and stop advertisers from following them around the web. In practice, If you’re using the latest Safari version you might see fewer ads tracking you around while browsing the internet.