Sad about likely Pixel 7a price increase? Grab the Pixel 7 Pro for $300 off instead

Google's next mid-tier phone, the Pixel 7a, is right around the corner, but rumor mill says it will be pricier than its predecessor. If that has soured you on the forthcoming device but you still want a new Pixel phone without spending too much, the flagship Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for a massive discount.





At $899, the Pixel 7 Pro was already a lot more affordable than Apple and Samsung's high-end $1,200 phones. Best Buy has slashed $300 off the price, making it even more enticing. And at this price, it's just $100 more expensive than what the Pixel 7a will reportedly cost.





Pixel 7 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 50MP+12MP+48MP 5x camera | 5,000mAh battery | Face Unlock | 5 years of software support $300 off (33%) $599 $899 Buy at BestBuy





The Pixel 7 Pro is a well-thought-out smartphone that looks high-end, performs flawlessly, and takes brilliant pictures. It boasts a roomy 6.7 inches screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chip. The triple rear camera array has a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide snapper with a macro mode, and a 48MP telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom for clear images of far-off objects.





You won't have to worry about it running out of juice in the middle of a busy day, thanks to the beefy 5,000mAh battery. It supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. The device has both Face Unlock and an under-display fingerprint scanner for user authentication.





The Pixel 7 Pro will get software updates through late 2027 and it will also be amongst the first devices to get Android 14.



