Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Sad about likely Pixel 7a price increase? Grab the Pixel 7 Pro for $300 off instead

Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sad about likely Pixel 7a price increase? Grab the Pixel 7 Pro for $300 off instead
Google's next mid-tier phone, the Pixel 7a, is right around the corner, but rumor mill says it will be pricier than its predecessor. If that has soured you on the forthcoming device but you still want a new Pixel phone without spending too much, the flagship Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for a massive discount.

At $899, the Pixel 7 Pro was already a lot more affordable than Apple and Samsung's high-end $1,200 phones. Best Buy has slashed $300 off the price, making it even more enticing. And at this price, it's just $100 more expensive than what the Pixel 7a will reportedly cost.

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 50MP+12MP+48MP 5x camera | 5,000mAh battery | Face Unlock | 5 years of software support
$300 off (33%)
$599
$899
Buy at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 Pro is a well-thought-out smartphone that looks high-end, performs flawlessly, and takes brilliant pictures. It boasts a roomy 6.7 inches screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chip. The triple rear camera array has a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide snapper with a macro mode, and a 48MP telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom for clear images of far-off objects.

You won't have to worry about it running out of juice in the middle of a busy day, thanks to the beefy 5,000mAh battery. It supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. The device has both Face Unlock and an under-display fingerprint scanner for user authentication.

The Pixel 7 Pro will get software updates through late 2027 and it will also be amongst the first devices to get Android 14.

In comparison, the upcoming Pixel 7a will likely feature a smaller screen with a lower refresh rate, will have a shorter battery life, and will not have a telephoto camera. So, if you want the best of the best on a budget, grab the Pixel 7 Pro deal before it expires.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Surprise! Report shows Pixel 7 Pro achieved faster median data speeds than iPhone 14 Pro Max in Q1
Surprise! Report shows Pixel 7 Pro achieved faster median data speeds than iPhone 14 Pro Max in Q1
Ookla's first quarter U.S. wireless report shows complete domination by T-Mobile
Ookla's first quarter U.S. wireless report shows complete domination by T-Mobile
Pre-order dates, pricing, and availability leaks for Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold
Pre-order dates, pricing, and availability leaks for Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold
Want to use Meet? Google is asking you to uninstall the original Meet app first
Want to use Meet? Google is asking you to uninstall the original Meet app first
Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate
Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
Samsung pulls the plug on cute bean-shaped Buds Live headphones, expect Buds 3 instead
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless